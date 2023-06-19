Security guard Alex Dimitratos was drenched in sweat as he patrolled Sundance Square on a recent Thursday.



The time was 10 a.m., and the muggy air made being outside miserable for him.



“It’s super humid, hot and uncomfortable,” Dimitratos said.

More hot days are coming as Fort Worth experienced its first 100-degree day of the summer June 19.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat advisory until 8 p.m. June 20. A heat advisory is issued when temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees for at least two days.

The triple-digit temperatures are forecasted to stay until June 21 but could stick around to June 24, said Madi Gordon, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

“You should be limiting your time outside,” Gordon said.

The National Weather Service recommended Fort Worthians drink more water than usual, wear light-colored, breathable clothing, take breaks often while outdoors and be aware of heat exhaustion and stroke symptoms.

What are the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion? Hot summer weather means you have to watch out for heat stroke and exhaustion. Here’s what to look out for and how to deal with heat-related illnesses:

Symptoms of a heat stroke:

High body temperature of 103 degrees or more

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness What to do when dealing with heat stroke: Call 911

Move to a cooler area

Use a wet cloth or take a cool bath to cool yourself

Do not drink water Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting What to do when dealing with heat exhaustion: Move to a cooler area

Use a wet cloth to cool yourself off or take a cool bath

Drink water

Loosen your clothes

Get medical attention if you are throwing up or your symptoms get worse Source: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Allen Dorsett, a valet worker at the Bank of America Tower, felt light-headed June 14. Dorsett needed water and cold air, so he walked inside the lobby to cool off, he said.

“It was only 90 degrees, but the humidity was so bad that I underestimated how much water I needed,” Dorsett said.



In 2022, the Fort Worth-Dallas area hit its first 100-degree day on June 11, according to historical temperature data from the National Weather Service. The average temperature in June has been about 92 degrees.

North Texas had 47 triple-digits days in 2022, according to the National Weather Service. In 2021, the area had only eight 100-degree days.

The summer average for 100-degree days has been 18 for the past 30 years, said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

While the National Weather Service can’t forecast the number of triple-digit days for the entire summer, North Texas isn’t cooling down anytime soon.

“We may see a lot of 100-degree days within the next couple of weeks, Sellers added.

Dorsett and co-worker Kameron Shields were grateful for the rain and clouds for a few days but were not thrilled about the looming heat.

“But once all this humidity dries up, there’s going to be some real rough heat,” Shields said

Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.