The Texas A&M University System could put Fort Worth on the map for fusing technology used in the movie franchises “Avatar” and “Star Wars” for use in other industries, according to officials.

The Legislature dedicated $25 million to the system’s burgeoning Virtual Production Institute that will be based in College Station and the future Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus, which is expected to break ground in June.

The institute will be focused on the technology that allows filmmakers to see computer-generated environments in real-time. However, researchers will be looking for ways to use augmented reality tech beyond entertainment.

“We’re planning ways to develop content that will be accessible to the existing workforce so that they can learn how to use this technology for their own fields,” Tim McLaughlin, an interim dean at Texas A&M, told the Fort Worth Report.

McLaughlin is overseeing the development of the institute in the university’s School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. He plans to spend the summer listening to people in the arts and workforce leaders to see how the Virtual Production Institute can benefit both.

“What I’m really excited about is how we can extend into the rich arts in Fort Worth, both the visual and performing arts, plus the industries around Fort Worth,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin sees augmented reality as a boon for manufacturing, designing products, architecture and engineering. Additionally, the technology could allow workers in fields that are potentially dangerous to be immersed in a situation and learn how to go through it, he said.

“What is missing in terms of being able to take the next steps is companies and industries to adopt this technology in the workforce,” McLaughlin said.

The funding is part of nearly $1.2 billion in new spending for Texas A&M, and comes from the state’s budget for the next two years, according to a news release. Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday signed the $321.3 billion budget into law.

“We are thankful to state officials for meeting the needs of higher education in what is a historic legislative session for higher education,” Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

