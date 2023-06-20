Starbucks manager Bianca Weaver has taken the long way to work since her far north Fort Worth store opened two months ago.

Bianca Weaver, the manager of a Starbucks at State Highway 170 and Old Denton Road, sits at her store on June 20, 2023. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

The location at the intersection of Texas State Highway 170 and Old Denton Road has been engulfed by construction of the 18-mile North Tarrant Expressway, the last leg of the decade-long Interstate 35W expansion project.

Now, after a ribbon-cutting on top of I-35W on June 20, Weaver will soon cut down the time of her commute. The $2.6-billion tollway construction project took over three years — and finished three months ahead of schedule, according to officials.

Weaver has been forced to criss-cross through overpasses and navigate a few different exits to start opening the store at 5:30 a.m. With construction completed, her way to work should be easier and shorter.

“It will definitely be a life-saver, and a lot less stressful,” Weaver said.

Former Mayor Betsy Price said the North Texas Toll Authority’s new road prepares Fort Worth for the future.

“This roadway meets the demands of the bustling Alliance partner, where technology and transportation come together and truly where the future is happening,” Price said. “Innovation is all around us.”

The North Tarrant Expressway, encompassing the terrain from Interstate 30 to Eagle Parkway, showcases the unwavering commitment to progress from everyone involved in the project, former Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said.

“We’re one of only five areas out of 100 in this country where congestion has not gotten ahead of growth,” said Whitley, who is on the board of directors for North Texas Toll Authority. “That’s because we had people who were willing to commit.”

The first segment spans from downtown Fort Worth to Heritage Trace Parkway and was constructed in 2018.

The new expressway, which is the last leg of the project, gives north Fort Worth four TEXpress toll lanes and 7.2 miles of fresh asphalt.

Once plagued by relentless congestion, this stretch of I-35W was called one of the most congested in all of Texas when construction commenced in 2020.

However, the new tollways have led to a better flow of traffic and decreased congestion, dropping it to No. 32. Nearly 300,000 vehicles motor between downtown and Eagle Parkway daily.

Former Mayor Betsy Price speaks at the ribbon cutting for the North Tarrant Expressway on June 20, 2023, on top of Interstate 35W. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth council member Alan Blaylock speaks at the ribbon cutting for the North Tarrant Expressway on June 20, 2023. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)



North Tarrant Expressway construction workers stand on the ramp where a ribbon cutting was held to mark the opening of Interstate 35W’s new toll lanes on June 20, 2023. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

North Tarrant Expressway construction workers stand listening to former Mayor Betsy Price speak at a ribbon cutting for the new tollway on June 20, 2023. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth City Council member Alan Blaylock described the new road as a way to manage growth in this area of the city.

“This is huge for our 100,000-plus citizens in north Fort Worth,” Blaylock said. “I’m thrilled to see this opening for faster and safer travel between Alliance and downtown Fort Worth.”

The undertaking was made possible through a public-private partnership between North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, the city of Fort Worth and Hillwood at Alliance. North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners financed $2.1 billion, according to the organization.

Russell Laughlin, an executive director for Hillwood at AllianceTexas, praised the partnership.

“Today’s milestone represents one more example of how strong public-private partnerships can take a project from conception and make it happen,” Laughlin said. “It wouldn’t have happened without public-private partnerships.”

Weaver, the Starbucks manager, feels a sense of weight coming off of her shoulders as cars travel the new toll. She’s hopeful for a boon in business.

“I expect us to be picking up in business, especially with all of this opening up, people will know about us more,” Weaver said.

Disclosure: Hillwood is a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

