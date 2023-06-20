Fireworks, parades and country music – the three things that will come together in early July to celebrate another trio: red, white and blue.

Also known as America’s birthday, the Fourth of July invites the country to a nationwide party to commemorate the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. Tarrant County will not miss out on the patriotic celebration. Here’s where to take part in the festivities:

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Tarrant Regional Water District is hosting its 16th annual Independence Day celebration, Fort Worth’s Fourth. The event will include food, live music and a fireworks show.

Where: Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth

When: Gates open at 5 p.m. Firework show at 9:30 p.m. July 4

Cost: Free

Arlington Independence Day Parade

The Arlington Independence Day Parade is the largest Fourth of July parade in Texas, and one of the longest running annual parades in Arlington. The event kicks off with a 5K run which takes the same route as the parade that follows after.

Where: Parade starting point: Intersection of West Street and Mitchell Street in Arlington

Firecracker 5K starting point: 240 W. Mitchell St.

When: Firecracker 5K at 7 a.m.; Parade at 9 a.m. July 4

Cost: Free for parade; $25 for 5K runners

Light Up Arlington

Light up Arlington will encompass 57 acres surrounding City Hall and George W. Hawkes Downtown Library. The event will feature concerts from Dallas-Fort Worth based artists, more than 20 food trucks, vendors and kid-friendly activities like face painting and bubbles.

Where: Areas surrounding City Hall and George W. Hawkes Downtown Library

When: 6-10:30 p.m. July 3

Cost: Free

Stars and Guitars

Colleyville’s Stars and Guitars event this year will have a free concert, food trucks and fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July. The concert will feature American country artist Darryl Worley.

Where: South Grounds of City Hall, 100 Main St., Colleyville

When: 7-8 p.m. June 23

Cost: Free

Celebration of Freedom

The Celebration of Freedom event in Crowley will provide live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks and an “All American Kid” contest. The contest will determine the participant with the most festive outfit. A registration form must be submitted by July 6 to enter the competition.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale St., Crowley

When: 5 p.m. July 8

Cost: Free

July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza

Lake Grapevine’s Friday night fireworks will also be seen on a Tuesday next month. The July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza can be viewed from one of the nearby parks. Those with boats can also enjoy the show from the water.

Where: Lake Grapevine.

Optimal viewing locations:

Rockledge Park: 3600 Pilot Point, Grapevine

Lakeview Park: 3850 Lakeview Drive, Grapevine

Oak Grove Park: 2520 Oak Grove Loop S., Grapevine

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Cost: $10 entrance fee per vehicle for Lakeview Park and Rockledge Park; Free entrance to Oak Grove Park.

Bedford 4thFest

The city of Bedford invites families to celebrate the Fourth of July at 4thFest. The event offers live music, food trucks, a marketplace, activities for children and fireworks to conclude the festivities.

Where: Generations Park at Boys Ranch, 2801 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford

When: 5-10 p.m. July 4

Cost: Free

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Presented by the city of Haslet, the annual Independence Day celebration invites families to join in on the festivities. The event will feature food trucks, vendor booths, live music and fireworks.

Where: Haslet Community Park, 301 First St., Haslet

When: 6 p.m. June 30

Cost: Free

Mansfield Rocks

Mansfield Rocks is returning for the 15th year with its Fourth of July festivities. This year, the celebration will include hula dancers, games, musical performances and a fireworks show at the end of the event.

Where: Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls, 500 Heritage Pkwy S., Mansfield

When: Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Cost: $20 per vehicle (covers on-site parking and admission); $5 per person for rideshare drop off

Stars & Stripes Freedom Fun

The Southlake Stars and Stripes is returning with an evening full of activities to celebrate the holiday. The event will have several live bands, patriotic ceremonies, food vendors, fireworks and even a doughnut-eating competition. Contestants must register by June 23.

Where: Southlake Town Square 285 Grand Ave, Southlake

When: 5-11 p.m. July 3

Cost: Free

Family Fourth Fireworks

The Family 4th Fireworks show is a free Independence Day celebration for the North Richland Hills community. Families can enjoy bounce houses, food trucks and a concert from the Texas All-Star Jazz Orchestra before the fireworks.

Where: 6351 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills

When: 5-10 p.m. July 3

Cost: Free

Red, White & BTX

The city of Burleson is hosting its annual Red, White & BTX to celebrate Independence Day. Attendees may enjoy performances from local musical artists, food trucks and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Where: Chisenhall Sports Complex, 500 Chisenhall Park Lane, Burleson

When: Gates open 5 p.m.; Concert at 7:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:20 p.m. July 4

Cost: Free

Burleson Lions Club Independence Day Parade

The Burleson Lions Club is hosting its annual Independence Day Parade for the 19th year. The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. and will feature floats from community participants.

Where: Starting point: Intersection of Southeast Gregory and Southwest Johnson Avenue, Burleson

When: 9 a.m. July 4

Cost: Free

Editor’s note: If we are missing a Fourth of July event in Tarrant County, contact hello@fortworthreport.org with information.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report.

