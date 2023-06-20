Fireworks, parades and country music – the three things that will come together in early July to celebrate another trio: red, white and blue.
Also known as America’s birthday, the Fourth of July invites the country to a nationwide party to commemorate the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. Tarrant County will not miss out on the patriotic celebration. Here’s where to take part in the festivities:
Fort Worth’s Fourth
Tarrant Regional Water District is hosting its 16th annual Independence Day celebration, Fort Worth’s Fourth. The event will include food, live music and a fireworks show.
Where: Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth
When: Gates open at 5 p.m. Firework show at 9:30 p.m. July 4
Cost: Free
Arlington Independence Day Parade
The Arlington Independence Day Parade is the largest Fourth of July parade in Texas, and one of the longest running annual parades in Arlington. The event kicks off with a 5K run which takes the same route as the parade that follows after.
Where: Parade starting point: Intersection of West Street and Mitchell Street in Arlington
Firecracker 5K starting point: 240 W. Mitchell St.
When: Firecracker 5K at 7 a.m.; Parade at 9 a.m. July 4
Cost: Free for parade; $25 for 5K runners
Light Up Arlington
Light up Arlington will encompass 57 acres surrounding City Hall and George W. Hawkes Downtown Library. The event will feature concerts from Dallas-Fort Worth based artists, more than 20 food trucks, vendors and kid-friendly activities like face painting and bubbles.
Where: Areas surrounding City Hall and George W. Hawkes Downtown Library
When: 6-10:30 p.m. July 3
Cost: Free
Stars and Guitars
Colleyville’s Stars and Guitars event this year will have a free concert, food trucks and fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July. The concert will feature American country artist Darryl Worley.
Where: South Grounds of City Hall, 100 Main St., Colleyville
When: 7-8 p.m. June 23
Cost: Free
Celebration of Freedom
The Celebration of Freedom event in Crowley will provide live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks and an “All American Kid” contest. The contest will determine the participant with the most festive outfit. A registration form must be submitted by July 6 to enter the competition.
Where: Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale St., Crowley
When: 5 p.m. July 8
Cost: Free
July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza
Lake Grapevine’s Friday night fireworks will also be seen on a Tuesday next month. The July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza can be viewed from one of the nearby parks. Those with boats can also enjoy the show from the water.
Where: Lake Grapevine.
Optimal viewing locations:
Rockledge Park: 3600 Pilot Point, Grapevine
Lakeview Park: 3850 Lakeview Drive, Grapevine
Oak Grove Park: 2520 Oak Grove Loop S., Grapevine
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Cost: $10 entrance fee per vehicle for Lakeview Park and Rockledge Park; Free entrance to Oak Grove Park.
Bedford 4thFest
The city of Bedford invites families to celebrate the Fourth of July at 4thFest. The event offers live music, food trucks, a marketplace, activities for children and fireworks to conclude the festivities.
Where: Generations Park at Boys Ranch, 2801 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford
When: 5-10 p.m. July 4
Cost: Free
Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Presented by the city of Haslet, the annual Independence Day celebration invites families to join in on the festivities. The event will feature food trucks, vendor booths, live music and fireworks.
Where: Haslet Community Park, 301 First St., Haslet
When: 6 p.m. June 30
Cost: Free
Mansfield Rocks
Mansfield Rocks is returning for the 15th year with its Fourth of July festivities. This year, the celebration will include hula dancers, games, musical performances and a fireworks show at the end of the event.
Where: Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls, 500 Heritage Pkwy S., Mansfield
When: Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle (covers on-site parking and admission); $5 per person for rideshare drop off
Stars & Stripes Freedom Fun
The Southlake Stars and Stripes is returning with an evening full of activities to celebrate the holiday. The event will have several live bands, patriotic ceremonies, food vendors, fireworks and even a doughnut-eating competition. Contestants must register by June 23.
Where: Southlake Town Square 285 Grand Ave, Southlake
When: 5-11 p.m. July 3
Cost: Free
Family Fourth Fireworks
The Family 4th Fireworks show is a free Independence Day celebration for the North Richland Hills community. Families can enjoy bounce houses, food trucks and a concert from the Texas All-Star Jazz Orchestra before the fireworks.
Where: 6351 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills
When: 5-10 p.m. July 3
Cost: Free
Red, White & BTX
The city of Burleson is hosting its annual Red, White & BTX to celebrate Independence Day. Attendees may enjoy performances from local musical artists, food trucks and a fireworks show at the end of the night.
Where: Chisenhall Sports Complex, 500 Chisenhall Park Lane, Burleson
When: Gates open 5 p.m.; Concert at 7:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:20 p.m. July 4
Cost: Free
Burleson Lions Club Independence Day Parade
The Burleson Lions Club is hosting its annual Independence Day Parade for the 19th year. The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. and will feature floats from community participants.
Where: Starting point: Intersection of Southeast Gregory and Southwest Johnson Avenue, Burleson
When: 9 a.m. July 4
Cost: Free
Editor’s note: If we are missing a Fourth of July event in Tarrant County, contact hello@fortworthreport.org with information.
Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.