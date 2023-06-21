For 133 years, a man has led Texas Wesleyan University as its president.

Starting July 1, longtime educator Emily Messer will officially become the first female president of the east Fort Worth higher education institution, officials announced June 21.

Messer will be moving to Texas Wesleyan from Jacksonville State University in Alabama, where she has worked as vice president for advancement and enrollment management.

She succeeds departing President Fred Slabach, who left Texas Wesleyan after 12 years to be the dean of the University of Mississippi School of Law, his alma mater.

Emily Messer Current occupation: Vice president for advancement and enrollment management at Jacksonville State University in Alabama Next occupation: President of Texas Wesleyan University Education: Bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in public administration from Jacksonville State, and a doctorate of education in higher education administration from the University of Alabama Family: Married to her husband, Chris, and they have two daughters.

“I am honored to serve as the 21st president of Texas Wesleyan University,” Messer said in a statement. “I would like to thank the board of trustees, faculty, staff and students for the opportunity to lead this exceptional university into its next chapter. I look forward to joining the TXWES family and working closely with stakeholders to continue to serve our students and community.”

Messer came on top of a field of 104 applicants and four finalists who sought to lead the university of 2,653 students.

“After carefully reviewing all options, we concluded that Dr. Messer stood as the person we felt was best suited to lead Texas Wesleyan University into the future. We are very pleased with our selection,” board chairman Glenn Lewis said.

Vickie Stevens, vice chair of the board of trustees, expects Messer to build on the success of Slabach’s tenure, and she said Messer has the right skills to do that.

“As the new president, Dr. Messer will bring her knowledge of enrollment and retention management, student success, advancement and development of new undergraduate and graduate programs to meet the needs of the ever-changing economic markets,” Stevens said.

Lewis previously told the Fort Worth Report that the board of trustees expects the new president to lead the next era of the Rosedale Renaissance, the Texas Wesleyan-led effort to revitalize the Polytechnic neighborhood surrounding the university.

Messer plans to find new ways to continue Texas Wesleyan student success and engagement and boost philanthropic support. She also plans to build new relationships between the university and the Fort Worth community.

In a May interview with the Report, Slabach offered some advice for his eventual successor.

“Get engaged fully in the life of the community of Fort Worth. By doing that, you’ll find that Fort Worth will respond and will be willing to support new initiatives going forward,” he said.

Messer has a record of community involvement. In Alabama, she was on a planning committee for a women empowerment conference and on the boards for the Gadsden Etowah Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Calhoun County and Youth Leadership Development Program.

At Jacksonville State, Messer led the university to record enrollment and philanthropic support, including raising $25 million for a performing arts center, according to a news release. Enrollment at the university was 9,633 students in fall 2022 — a number that exceeded the previous record of 9,540 that was set in 2021.

Messer has spent the past five years at Jacksonville State, her alma mater. However, she previously worked at the university for two years earlier in her career.

Messer also has worked at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Messer, who is married and has two daughters, earned her bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in public administration from Jacksonville State. She also has a doctorate of education in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.

Disclosure: Texas Wesleyan University has been a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

