In a new novel, “The Siberia Job,” a Fort Worth businessman travels to the furthest reaches of post-Soviet Russia in 1994 seeking access to the country’s newly opened economy and finds himself in danger.

It’s an exciting and mind blowing tale, made even more interesting when you realize the story is based on the life of Fort Worth businessman John Kleinheinz, the founder and president of Kleinheinz Capital Partners Inc.

“I don’t think the book would have been as exciting if told as nonfiction,” Kleinheinz said. “There were so many players, so many things going on, some of which we knew about at the time, some we didn’t, so it made sense to tell it in a way that told the story but made it easier to follow.”

John Kleinheinz (Courtesy: Wunderkind PR Photo by Eric Draper)

Kleinheinz found himself in the right place at the right time when the former Soviet Union began to fracture in 1991.

After graduating from Stanford in 1984 with a degree in economics, Kleinheinz started his career as an investment banker, working for Nomura Securities in Tokyo and Merrill Lynch in New York and London. He and his wife, Marsha, who grew up in Fort Worth, moved back to Texas in 1993, where he was a partner in an investment firm.

It was there where he managed the Russia Value Fund, one of the earliest funds to invest in Russia. The Russia Value Fund was backed by several prominent investors, including Sir John Templeton and Texan Robert Strauss, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia and a political power broker.

When Kleinheinz, 61, reflects on his career, he said, he continually looks back on his time in Russia as the most interesting time.

“So much happened, and I think others should be aware of that history,” he said.

After the pandemic hit, Kleinheinz decided now was the time to tell the story. He linked up with a publisher who connected him with a writer, Josh Haven.

The story is based on Kleinheinz’s attempts to invest in the burgeoning Russian economy. After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia was attempting to move from its Communist-style economy to a more free market, capitalist economic model. Kleinheinz had first visited Russia in 1992 and found it in economic turmoil.

“I didn’t really know what was going on,” he said. “I didn’t know how anyone was going to invest, how anyone could make money.”

When he returned in 1994, there was a new voucher privatization program, whereby the government dispersed vouchers across the population so they could be used to purchase shares of former Soviet state-owned companies. Those former state-owned companies were being auctioned off to private investors.

These vouchers, Kleinheinz explained, were also transferable.

“That was a way to invest. That was a way to provide some capital to the market,” he said.

It was also nothing like capital markets in the U.S.

“No one here would recognize how we did things in Russia at that time,” Kleinheinz said. “I would call my friend, Bernie, and we would wire money into his bank and he would give us bags of $100 bills, U.S. currency, and then we’d go out on the street corner in Moscow and buy vouchers. That’s how we did it.”

These investments proved profitable. Kleinheinz and his partners bought shares at 1 to 2 percent of a company’s asset value that would eventually yield extraordinary returns. One of the investments was in Russia’s energy giant Lukoil, which was then valued at $300 million. Just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the company had a $60 billion market capitalization, Kleinheinz said, although he had sold the shares long before that.

“That was an investment that was probably not as good as Microsoft, but on par with Microsoft in terms of return,” he said.

Kleinheinz also admits he was lucky. One of his partners bought him out just before the Russian market fell.

The plot of “The Siberia Job” focuses on the auction of another energy giant’s vouchers.

As he details in the book, Kleinheinz found himself dealing with some unsavory characters. In one scene in the book, the character based on Kleinheinz, John Mills, attempts to invest in a Russian tobacco company. The books look great. Sales are good. During a meeting with the company’s leadership, the fictional Mills and his partners are threatened with extortion and told the truth: The company is part of Russia’s criminal underworld and manufactures and sells counterfeit American cigarettes.

“A lot of their economy was – and is – like that,” he said.

The auctions for the vouchers were also often held in out-of-the-way locales, such, as the book title suggests, Siberia.

“Getting there is half the adventure,” he said. “And many people didn’t want us to get there. They wanted the shares for themselves.”

In the book, Mills and his partner travel to Siberia to acquire vouchers for the country’s national oil company, Gazneft, going from town to town with suitcases full of cash. When Russian gangsters and the oligarchs in charge of Gazneft learn of their successes, the stakes become about more than just money.

The characters in “The Siberia Job” are composites of multiple real-life people, including Klienheinz himself, he said. And, while many of the stories and anecdotes in the book are true, the plot sequence is fictional. Some of the events in the book took place, and others did not.



“I would say that the most improbable events did take place, maybe not in the order they are in the book,” he said.

Kleinheintz said the Russian market all changed when Vladimir Putin came to power as president in 1999.

“Initially, a lot of people thought it might be a good thing when he took power, but something changed,” he said.

Kleinheintz noted that Russia doesn’t have a court system with much experience in business law.

“There’s so much disappointment and sadness because it got off to such a good start,” he said. “And it felt like it was going to work even after the crash in ‘98. You still have the institutions, but you don’t have the courts and you don’t have the private property rights.”

Without that kind of support system, the free enterprise system weakened, and Russia went back to doing things much as it had done in the past, he said.

Kleinheinz has done a little publicity for the book, including a talk at his alma mater, Stanford. He is pleased with sales so far.

“There seems to be interest,” he said. “We’ve gotten some big orders.”

But Kleinheinz has other work. He continues to run the Global Undervalued Securities Fund, which is active in a variety of areas including Japan, in U.S. energy and technology markets and private equity. Kleinheinz is also a lead investor in the Texas Central project to develop high-speed rail between Dallas and Houston using Japanese Shinkansen N700 technology.

Kleinheinz and his wife live in Fort Worth and are actively involved in a number of philanthropic activities directly and through the Kleinheinz Family Foundation.



Now, he’s glad to share that part of his career with the world.

“I’ve done a lot of different things since then, but it’s always it’s always been the thing that I look back on and just say, ‘oh my gosh, that that was the most interesting thing I ever did.’ So now it’s out there,” he said.





To buy the book

“The Siberia Job” by Josh Haven is available in hardback and on Kindle through Amazon.com. It is published by The Mysterious Press.

To view of video of Kleinheintz talking about the book, click here.

