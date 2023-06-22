Shawn Michael was rehearsing his wedding at Joe T. Garcia’s in May of 1995 when, the way he sees it, the marriage was blessed.

A powerful hail storm pummeled Mayfest and much of the area that night.

“Me and my buddies, we had to hide our excitement because it meant we knew we had work,” said Michael, then an employee at Lon Smith Roofing and Construction Co.

Michael admits he didn’t plan on being in the business. The Fort Worth-born and raised now president of Lon Smith Roofing and Construction had planned to be a baseball player, first playing at Stephen F. Austin University, then at Texas Tech.

But, like the storm in May 1995, a storm in 1990 saw his then-fiance’s family, owners of Lon Smith Roofing, ask him to come help with the many roofs that needed repair.

“I learned to measure roofs, and I did that pretty well and worked the rest of the summer,” he said.

He returned to school but then, in 1992, another big storm hit, and they asked him to help again. He left school fully expecting to return and finish his degree.

“I figured I’d get my degree and then get a real job,” he joked. “I’m still looking for that real job.”

Michael eventually became sales manager and in 2018 was named vice president of sales. In 2021, he was named president of the company.

Tony Ford, CEO of Success Fort Worth, a leadership consultant, has worked with Michael for several years, including a year or so before he was named president.

“I was asked to work with Shawn and I would say he learns quickly, but I really think it’s natural with him,” Ford said.

Michael, 53, delayed his appointment as president because he wanted to form better relationships with the company’s partners before taking the presidential mantle, Ford said.

“That said it all for me,” Ford said. “It told me Shawn knew what all this was about.”

Founded in 1974 in Fort Worth, Lon Smith Roofing and Construction has worked in 14 different Texas cities and seven different states. The company often has been ranked as one of America’s top 25 roofing contractors by leading industry trade publications.

Michael has been very active in several roofing organizations, serving as president of the North Texas Roofing Contractors Association in 2005 and a board member of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas from 2016 to 2020.

Many homeowners don’t know that Texas roofing contractors are not licensed by the state, Micahel said.

“We’re self-governing,” he said. “You’ve got to have a license to cut hair, a license to catch a fish in Texas, but no license for roofing. People need to do some research before they sign a contract.”

For Michael, inheriting the leadership of a nearly 50-year-old company boils down to the people.

Lon Smith Roofing has 51 employees with a third of those having been there 10 years or longer.

“It’s not some magic sauce, not the materials we use, it’s the people that are here that make the difference,” he said. “And the tenure of those people. If the people are willing to stay here that long, we’re doing something right.”

One employee is the key, he notes. His dog, Finn, a British labrador retriever.

“If I don’t bring in Finn, the employees don’t really want me here,” he joked.

Michael is also proud of the company’s Roof for Vets program, started in 2015. They put a new roof on a veterans home about once a month. The program solicits nominations from the public. To be eligible, a nominee must have served in the military, live in the area and have a roof that needs to be repaired but is too expensive for the family to fix.

“It’s been a great program for the veterans, but the people here love it, too, because they’re doing something for the community,” he said.

While Michael has been leading the company, he has also found a hobby to occupy his time – photography, particularly wildlife photography. He got into it when he gave his daughter a camera to play with.

“I thought, whatever she comes up with, I’ll love it no matter what,” he said. “Well, she goes out and takes a photo of a tree looking straight up from the ground, it was great, just really cool.”

Instead of hunting as he did in the past, he’s out in the wild with his camera and his dog, Finn.

“Finn will pose for hours on end,” he said. “He loves hunting, so I do that a little bit to keep him happy. But that dog loves to pose, which is great for me.”

Michael said Lon Smith Roofing continues to add new clients, which has resulted in the need for more employees.

“Customer referrals are big in the roofing business, and we’re getting them, which shows we’re doing something right,” he said.

Family: wife, Christi, daughters, Carli and Chloe, dog, Finn.

Education: Texas Tech, studied marketing.

What would you recommend for someone looking to be a leader: I would tell someone to find a nice mentor. Somebody that is older with more experience. I wouldn’t stop until I found one. I think that’s key.”

Best advice he’s received: “Learn to close the circle. A lot of times when you’re in business, you have all these ideas and they may be great, but you never close those circles. It comes down to execution. So a lot of those that you never close, just forget them. Close the ones you can.”

First job: Shady Oaks Country Club as a bag boy. “The sole reason for going over there was so I could meet and watch Ben Hogan. He’d say, “Hello sonny.” But I got to watch him and the way he interacted with people. My recollection is he was a kind man, particularly to younger people.”

