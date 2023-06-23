Mayor Mattie Parker will be taking on a part-time position as chief of staff for Cook Children’s Health Care System, she confirmed to the Fort Worth Report.

Parker told the Fort Worth City Council on June 23 about her half-time position, which she will start in mid-July and report to system President and CEO Rick Merrill.

Cook Children’s approached the mayor about working for the system, Parker said. She was surprised, but decided it was a great opportunity for her.

“It was also really important to me to have a position that I thought was still focused on the Fort Worth community and would never be perceived as a conflict or a problem with my current role as mayor,” Parker told the Report.

Having a mayor with a job is not unusual for Fort Worth nor other large cities in the nation, she said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson took a job in 2019 at the national law firm Locke Lord, according to The Dallas Morning News. Johnson earns an annual salary of $80,000 as mayor.

Parker earns $29,000. In 2022, voters rejected a proposal to give the Fort Worth City Council a pay raise.

Former Mayor Ken Barr worked as president of his family-owned commercial printing company during his four terms as mayor. At the time, the mayor earned $75 a week. Although the pay is better, Barr said it is not enough and can limit who can serve on the City Council.

Balancing both jobs was challenging for Barr. He leaned on a lot of support from his family and company to ensure he could succeed in both, the former mayor said.

Parker said she would build her days in a way to ensure she accomplishes both jobs — as do some council members, like Jared Williams who works as the vice president of advocacy for Tarrant Area Food Bank and Jeanette Martinez who works for a Tarrant County commissioner.

“Everybody has the same 24 hours in a day. It’s about creating some structure around my schedule and then making sure I’m delegating to management the things that belong to them and then the major policy decisions that belong to the mayor and council,” Parker said.

Parker emphasized the city’s form of government allows for mayors and council members to work in other jobs because they are not running the day-to-day operations. Fort Worth has a city manager, who the City Council picks, to lead the administration of the municipal government.

The form of city government works well for Fort Worth, Barr said. However, he added, residents have expectations for their mayor.

“Citizens have high expectations to have access, involvement and visibility by the mayor — and that just takes an enormous amount of time,” Barr said, adding Parker has done a good job as mayor. “It just takes an enormous amount of behind the scenes work in addition to being the leader of the council and actually the most visible leader in the community.”

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

