By Marissa Greene

Rainbows adorned the altars, pulpits and the choir for Celebration Community Church’s first interfaith pride service.

Baptists, Unitarians, Jews, Episcopalians, Presbyterians and non-denominational Christians made up the 120 people who filled the pews on Tuesday night.

Celebration Community Church, located in the Southside of Fort Worth, is a non-denominational congregation founded in 1993 by LGBTQ+ Christians in search of both acceptance and worship, according to the church’s website. The church invited 17 congregations to join them in a ceremony to celebrate their gender, sexuality and faith.

Cantor Sheri Allen and a student rabbi, puckmaren glass, who goes by ‘puck’ for short and uses they/them pronouns and spells their name in lower case, are both co-founders of Makom Shelanu, a Jewish congregation in Fort Worth that advocates for social justice topics.

Cantor Sheri Allen and student rabbi puckmaren glass, who goes by ‘puck’ for short and uses they/them pronouns and spells their name in lower case, sing “Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Cass Elliot. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

Allen and glass opened the ceremony by saying shehecheyanu, a Hebrew blessing. The service began with a version of the song “Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Cass Elliot with Allen and glass alternating singing the lyrics in English, Hebrew and Yiddish.

“It’s important to collaborate with other people who are saying that you can also be authentically you and whatever religion you are, or that you most identify with to celebrate those things together,” glass said.

glass said that they weren’t always Jewish. Their family grew up Roman Catholic and faced criticism about their childhood dream of becoming a priest. It wasn’t until glass went to an interfaith service that they started to become interested in exploring Judaism.

“I had always loved religion, specifically, I loved God. I loved wrestling with questions around God,” glass said.

glass is part of the LGBTQ+ Justice Action Team, one of the seven subgroups associated with the newly created Justice Network for Tarrant County, a coalition that started in February consisting of 30 faith-based congregations and organizations focused on topics such as jail reform, public education and housing. The Justice Network for Tarrant County planned and organized the interfaith pride service hosted by Celebration Community Church.

Glass was joined by pastors and congregants who went to the pulpit to share readings, prayers and their personal stories of being openly LGBTQ and their relationships with God.

One of them was Trish Ashton from Agape Metropolitan Community Church in Tarrant County. She shared her story of growing up Baptist in Mesquite and her journey of being queer and a believer in God.

Ashton and her wife have been going to Agape for 20 years. She is also part of the praise team that sings every Sunday. Attending Celebration Community Church’s interfaith pride service introduced Ashton to people from other faiths, like glass.

“I didn’t even know some of the other folks that existed. So it was kind of neat to see a rainbow Yamaka,” Ashton said.

Instead of having a communion with wine and bread, people got up from the pews and went to each corner of the church to receive a glitter blessing. People attending the ceremony came up to meet a service organizer who painted a stroke of glitter on the back hands of people who wanted to receive a blessing.

Communion or kiddush, in Judaism, happens as a shared sacred meal between a group of people. The glitter blessings were made in place of communion for people to come together “while acknowledging that we are all created worthy and special,” glass said.

“While there was no food sustenance, there is sustenance in knowing you belong and are worthy and loved and valued and seen,” glass said.

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @marissaygreene.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

