The cities of Fort Worth and Weatherford are facing off in a competition for the National Cutting Horse Association and its accompanying events.



At stake are the considerable event-business brought in by the organization as well as cultural bragging rights for the Western heritage.



The cutting horse association, based in Fort Worth, discussed the competing plans during its 2023 convention June 23-25 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Leaders were unavailable Monday and did not return calls seeking comment.

For its part, Fort Worth is promising updates to the Will Rogers Memorial Complex, which has hosted the organization’s events for decades. Meanwhile, Weatherford has acquired several acres of land just off Interstate 30 where the city is proposing to build a cutting horse-focused complex with a hotel and other amenities.

Cutting horse competitions refers to the sport that involves a horse and a rider and a herd of cattle. The horse and rider must quickly separate a cow from the herd.

The cutting horse association released a 30-minute video on its Facebook page outlining the two competing options. In the video, several association officials and competitors discuss the problems they have had with the Fort Worth facility over the years, including scheduling and the state of the facilities.

Jay Winborn, the association’s executive director, cited the cancellation of the Super Stakes competition in March 2020 because of COVID restrictions. Winborn said no rescheduling options were proposed. That would not be the case if the organization had its own dedicated facility, he said.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in the video it is time for a facelift to the Will Rogers Memorial Complex, which opened in 1936.

“We’re incredibly proud of that historic building in the city that’s unique to any other community in the state of Texas,” she said.

In February, the Fort Worth City Council approved $8.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act Revenue Recovery funds to renovate the Will Rogers Memorial Center Coliseum concourse, restrooms, grand lobby entrance and the Backstage Club.

The Will Rogers Coliseum is used for more than 30 equestrian events a year. The city says the equestrian shows had an economic impact of $74.2 million in 2021.

As Fort Worth moves to make improvements, association officials said they are attracted by the idea of having a facility dedicated to their sport.

While Fort Worth has plenty of bragging rights for Western heritage, Weatherford and Parker County are home to many cutting horse ranches.

The city of Weatherford has purchased about 240 acres of land off Interstate 30 near Teskey’s Saddle Shop, a large retailer dedicated to the cutting horse and Western culture. According to James Hotopp, Weatherford city manager, about 100 acres could be focused on the cutting horse association with plans for a hotel, restaurants, retail, riding trails and a campground.

“Several years ago, we realized there may be an opportunity, because of our connection to cutting, to team up with the NCHA,” said Hotopp, in the association’s video.

Hotopp said the city has been extending infrastructure to the site, spending $10 million on water and sewer improvements.

“The first thing you need to know is the city of Weatherford is very interested in preserving their rural Western equine culture,” John Kratzer, an cutting horse competitor and CEO of JMI Realty, said in the video.

Some association members have taken to Facebook to discuss their views of the situation.

Stacie McDavid, wrote a Facebook post saying that she and her husband, David, believe the events should stay in Fort Worth.

“While our roots run deep in Parker County, we strongly believe the Triple Crown belongs in Fort Worth,” she said. “This is where the west begins. This is the crossroads of cowboys, cowgirls, and culture. There is only one, New York City. One Aspen, Colorado, and only one Cowtown…Fort Worth, Texas.”

Brad Barnes, president of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, said in the video the city will soon commit funds for more upgrades to the facilities.

“Since moving to Will Rogers in 1944, the Stock Show has invested more than $77 million in improvements to the complex, and it will soon commit another $20 million,” he said.

Bob Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth, said equestrian events deliver $92 million in economic impact for the city of Fort Worth annually, with a total annual impact of more than $120 million.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

