AUSTIN – The 13-word explanation in the Texas House bill recently signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott hardly could have been more understated: “Relating to training on the treatment of toll project roadways during inclement weather.”



But to Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth, the author of House Bill 4797, it marked the end of a triumphant legislative campaign that started in disaster with a brutal ice storm more than two years ago.



On Feb. 11, 2021, one of the worst traffic pile-ups in history sent 130 vehicles sliding across the elevated section of the southbound toll lanes of I-35W, killing six people and sending 36 others to area hospitals. A federal investigation found that North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, which operates and maintains the tollway, failed to properly monitor the storm conditions and provide its employees with adequate training for dealing with ice conditions.



Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth

As one of 16 lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Tarrant County legislative delegation — 11 House members and five senators — Romero is hardly alone in looking back on a session that yielded lasting results in the form of new laws designed to bring change to a variety of social fronts.



Of the more 1,000 bills that will become law as a result of the 140-day regular session that ended May 29, at least a tenth were the product of legislators and senators from Tarrant County, according to a tally of legislative statistics this week.



Tarrant County lawmakers played prominent roles in shaping policy on everything from battling drug addiction and confronting drug cartels to easing end-of-life care for those in their final days. Much, if not most, of the legislative problem-solving was aimed at correcting a social wrong. Several lawmakers said they introduced legislative measures after reading about a problem in the newspaper.



Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, a Southlake Republican, cemented his reputation as one of the chamber’s leading architects on information and technical issues as author of the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act designed to protect consumers from companies who poach their data and sell it for a profit.

Enactment of House Bill 4 constituted one of the session’s showcase accomplishments after Capriglione spent thousands of hours and negotiated with more than 30 organizations.



Another breakthrough came on the health front where Rep. Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth, a life-long registered nurse and former volunteer candy-striper who chairs the House Public Health Committee, negotiated an end to a decades-long impasse over an end-of-life measure that eluded health care negotiators for two-decades.



A cornerstone of the agreement under House Bill 3162 extends the amount of time hospital administrators have for providing life-sustaining care for terminally ill patients to 25 days from the previous 10 days. “This is something I’ve been working on for probably 20 years to reform our current laws,” said Klick, who has also led efforts in previous sessions to enact medical marijuana laws.



Romero, a Fort Worth businessman who still lives in the east Fort Worth neighborhood in which he grew up, began scrambling in search of legislative solutions after an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board blamed the consortium that runs the tollway for allowing substandard training.



Recalling the “sheet of black ice” that blanketed the tollway and his “frustration”at being unable to get answers, Romero said he specifically asked to be on the House Transportation Committee to be in a better position to craft a new law mandating tougher training requirements.



“I was really frustrated,” he recalled.



The new law would require employees or contractors who treat roadways during icy or snowy weather to complete comprehensive training in the same manner as Texas Department of Transportation employees who perform the same treatment. The National Transportation Safety Board that investigated the pile-up recommended the procedure after finding that training provided by the tollway consortium was “insufficient” for monitoring roadway conditions.



All five senators enacted bills that turned into laws, as did most of the House members. Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, teamed up with Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, the House Speaker pro tempore, to crack down on drones over military installations and airports after regional aviation experts warned that unmanned aircraft were becoming a growing threat over the Fort Worth Naval Air Station and DFW Airport.



Craig Goldman

One of the most prolific bill-passers was House Republican Caucus Chairman Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, who was at the forefront of several major issues during the regular session. Lawmakers are nearing the end of a special session that Abbott called over property tax reduction and other issues and will likely be called back into another overtime session.



Less than two weeks ago, Goldman was among several lawmakers Abbott called into the governor’s reception room on the second floor of a bill-signing ceremony that included Goldman’s bill to combat fentanyl pouring across the border. Elbow-to-elbow spectators included parents displaying blown-up photos of children who fell victim to the fentanyl crisis.



House Bill 6, carried by Goldman and Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston, creates a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death, enhances the criminal penalty for the manufacturing or delivery of fentanyl and requires deaths caused by fentanyl to be designated as fentanyl toxicity or fentanyl poisoning on a death certificate.



Goldman described House Bill 6 as “the No. 1 bill that I’m most proud of” from the 2023 session. Before it became law, most fentanyl-related deaths were classified as an overdose, according to the governor’s office.



Another participant in the bill-signing was Dallas-based Sen. Royce West, who also represents part of Tarrant County and was recognized for legislation, Senate Bill 867, that permits the distribution of opioid antagonists, or blockers, such as NARCAN, to Texas colleges and universities to prevent opioid poisoning.



Goldman took the lead on an initiative that also included Grand Prairie Democrat Chris Turner to outlaw paper license plates, which had become the impetus for a multi-million black marketing scheme to peddle fake plates in all 50 states. The scheme ignited an outcry in North Texas after Grand Prairie officer Brandon Tsai died in a car crash while chasing a car with fake plates.

Another bill passed by Turner resulted in a new law that would require caregivers in care facilities or group homes to pass a background check prior to working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. House Bill 1009 stemmed from allegations that some caregivers have engaged in neglect or abuse.

Rep. David Cook, a Mansfield Republican, also made good one of his major legislative commitments with a law requiring the removal of prosecutors if they fail to enforce state laws such as abortion restrictions. Cook described House Bill 17 as an attempt to de-politicize “rogue” prosecutors who fail to live up to their legal requirements.

A review of bills authored by each member of the delegation showed that a total of at least 137 bills became law by the governor’s June 18 bill-signing deadline. Abbott also vetoed seven bills authored by six senators and one House member, using identical language in nearly every proclamation to assert his intention to get his way in a continuing showdown over property taxes.



“At this time, the Legislature must concentrate on delivering property tax cuts to Texans,” Abbott said in a typical message. “This bill can be reconsidered at a future special session only after property tax relief is passed.”



Moreover, the count of the 137 laws from Tarrant County could be conservative since lawmakers typically keep a differing tally that also includes lawmakers who sponsor their bills in the other chamber as well as resolutions and other measures. The picture is skewed even further in the frantic final weeks toward adjournment through legislative horse-trading such as turning defeated bills into amendments on potentially successful bills.



Phil King

“I would say everybody passes more bills than is probably reflected in whatever their numbers are,” said Sen. Phil King, a Weatherford Republican who is in his first term in the Senate in a multi-county district that includes Fort Worth.



Sen. Tan Parker, who like King is a former House member in his first Senate term, counted a total of 64 bills that went to the governor including election security and border protection. One priority includes a proposed constitutional amendment to be decided by voters that could provide $1 billion in new state parks in preparation for the state’s 200th anniversary in 2036.

House Bill 409 by Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, an attorney and former chair of the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee, would expand the governing body of the Texas Indigent Defense Commission that provides legal counsel in all 254 counties to assist needy defendants.

Despite philosophical and partisan differences that often flare into view over major confrontations such as social issues and spending priorities, Tarrant County lawmakers from both parties credit their individual legislative successes on a close working relationship.

Although there are two freshmen members in the House, most of the others have decades of collective experience in both chambers and have spent years forging productive relationships in both parties. Geren is ninth in seniority in the 149-member House. West is number three in seniority in the 31-member Senate

“There are times when we get frustrated by the direction some of our members take, but we understand they’re representing who they believe their constituents are and we have to respect that,” said Democrat Romero.

But he adds, “We don’t really fight amongst ourselves and we definitely help each other out.”

