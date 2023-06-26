A movie theater built in the 1940s in south Fort Worth is planned to be demolished.

Mercy Clinic plans to raze the Berry Theater, 3031 Hemphill St., to build a new health center for residents, according to a permit filed with the city of Fort Worth. Some Hemphill community leaders, though, say their plans to demolish the building were surprising.

Mercy Clinic, a faith-based health organization that helps residents of the 76110 and 76104 ZIP codes, bought the theater in 2021. The clinic also brought the three lots next to the theater in 2016, according to a published report.

Mercy Clinic’s initial plan left the theater untouched, while the health center would be built next door.

Fernando Peralta, chair of the Hemphill Corridor Development Collaborative, was unaware of Mercy Clinic’s plans to demolish the theater. Peralta wants to know why the clinic changed its plans, he said.



“I am really sad to hear about that because that is an incredible building with a lot of history,” he said. “I hope they do reach out so we can help them inform the community about this.”

Mercy Clinic plans to host a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 27, at 775 W Bowie St., to discuss the planned demolition of the theater, the group said in a statement to the Fort Worth Report.

Berry Theater, previously named the White Theater, was built around the 1940s. The theater began screening Spanish-language movies in 1962, according to Cinema Treasures, which focuses on preserving the history of movie theaters across the U.S.



