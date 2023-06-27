Organizers hope a new networking group will create a space to advocate for queer businesses in Fort Worth.

Jonah Murray, board president of the Fort Worth transgender community center Finn’s Place, and Alli Carpenter, bar director at Hotel Dryce, teamed up to organize a monthly networking event for LGBTQ business and workers.

While there is a North Texas LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce in Dallas, there isn’t a group that serves as a network for queer businesses, Murray said. They hope the group that includes the queer business community will push the needle forward on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“There’s not really a local group that serves as a network or a coming together of queer businesses or just a place to meet other LGBTQ people in the workforce,” Murray said. “So that was a gap that we saw.”

The event, hosted once a month at Hotel Dryce, will feature social activities like a vinyl playlist or board game night. The group will evolve as time goes on, Carpenter and Murray said. One of the main goals is support.

Recently, a LGBTQ business was denied a place in Roots Markets on Magnolia, because it has “biblically based values.” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also removed a LGBTQ badge from the city’s library program. Texas lawmakers also passed a variety of bills that affect the community.

Those events are one reason Carpenter sees a need for events like the one at Dryce.

“I think just uplifting each other and letting people know, especially people in queer community, letting them know that there is support here,” Carpenter said. “In our city, in this state, safe spaces do exist. And there are people that are willing to support those businesses.”

Charli Bonham, founder and lead cosmetologist at Acute Salon, said the group could be a powerful resource for the community.

“As a non-binary salon owner, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of fostering community,” Boham wrote in an email. “It’s not just about creating a safe space; it’s about creating a nurturing support system that fuels our growth, amplifies our voices, and paves the way for collective success. When we come together, we create a brighter future that leads to genuine empowerment and lasting change.”



Tyler Long, president of Trinity Pride, said the organization has a directory of resources and businesses for the LGBTQ community, including social spaces, bars, restaurants and health care. The happy hour event is a great way to streamline efforts to better help the community.



“Knowledge is power,” Long said. “The more we know … who is involved and what they’re doing, the more we can streamline these efforts and focus these efforts that our community (is) really focused on.”

More information about the networking event can be found on the Hotel Dryce and Finn’s Place Facebook pages.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

