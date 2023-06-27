The T&P Warehouse’s deteriorating structure won’t collapse in the next six months, but the owner will have to perform over $2 million in repairs during the next one to three years to maintain the historic building’s structure.

A new report commissioned by the Fort Worth Local Development Corporation dated May 30, notes observations made on all eight stories of the building plus the basement and penthouse structures of the roof. The report points to many severely chipped and exposed, corroded reinforcing bars throughout the building.

The report notes that standing water is “the primary reason behind the observed various stages of deterioration found throughout the warehouse.”

The report also mentions the potential redevelopment of the building and writes that the recommended repairs “do not guarantee the structure has sufficient capacity to support this new occupancy.”

The report’s findings were discussed in an executive session of the Local Development Corporation June 27.

Justin Newhart, historic preservation officer with the city of Fort Worth, said the findings provide data for staff to make sound planning decisions moving forward.

Newhart said city staff will work with the property owner to complete the necessary repairs in a timely manner – both the immediate ones and the longterm issues that are causing the damage. All costs of repairs will fall to the owner, he said.

“The property owners have done some temporary things in the past to keep keep water out, but water is still getting in, and some of the repairs that they’ve done are starting to fail,” Newhart said.

Ola Assem, the owner of the building, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The T&P Warehouse, a historically endangered 1930s Art Deco-style building, has long been at the heart of urgent calls for redevelopment. Instead, it has been marked with false starts and a lack of investments. The cost of the urgent repairs is the latest obstacle for the owner in the redevelopment of the historic site.

The building has been vacant since the 1970s. Assem purchased the building in 1997.

Past development plans for the site include residential units with commercial space on the lower floors of the building. On the east side, a hotel is being proposed.

The dormant warehouse site has remained at the forefront of the downtown real estate community because of its sheer size and redevelopment potential, said Ryan Matthews, managing director for JLL’s Fort Worth office.

JLL’s Matthew represented Dallas-based developer Crow Holdings who showed interest in redeveloping the site in October 2021. Crow Holdings met with the city in November 2021 to discuss the building’s potential, emails obtained by the Report show. However, in December 2021, Crow Holdings pulled out of negotiations.

“They would likely be more engaged on T&P if the owner had realistic expectations or there was a clearer path to getting control of the asset. Unfortunately, the history of how this owner operates is curtailing the enthusiasm of my client!” wrote Matthews, who represented the company, in an email to the city.

Matthews said he is not authorized to speak on behalf of his clients regarding their motivations and could not offer more information on Crow Holdings’ intention with the building.

Matthews described the site as the largest redevelopment opportunity downtown.

Tarrant Appraisal District values the site at $1.3 million; the building is valued at $278,415, and the land at $1.1 million.

Because of the building’s historic designation, the owner of the building has development restrictions that limit how she can change certain aspects of the site.

What does redevelopment of a historic building look like? Redevelopment of historic buildings is subject to standards and guidelines that aim to protect a building’s historic style, both inside and outside. Guidelines focus on preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and reconstruction. A full list of guidelines is available here. The Texas Historic Commission also put together a report on the economic impact of historic redevelopment. You can read the report here.

However, the value of the total property has been on the decline. Between 2005 and 2008, the total property was valued at almost $3 million with the building estimated at $981,619.

In 2009 and 2010, a Tarrant appraiser worked with the Assem and negotiated a reduced value on the building at a time when substantial environmental issues were found in the building, including asbestos and water in the basement, said Debbie Cabello, director of commercial appraisal with the Tarrant Appraisal District.

Assem tried to sell the building in the past, Matthews told the Report, but the high asking price deterred potential buyers. Matthews said he was not part of these conversations and does not know what the asking price was.

“Understanding what the price expectations have been has been a limiting factor in gauging a purchase,” he said.

The appraiser working with Assem back in 2009 and 2010 said the demolition costs for the building would exceed the value of the land as vacant.

Since the last value discussion over a decade ago, the value of the site has remained in the range of $1.4 million, according to the appraisal district.

For the size of such a property in this area, this appraisal is low, said Sriram Villupuram, finance and real estate associate professor at the University of Texas at Arlington. Assem is paying about $27,000 in property taxes for the land alone annually.

Villupram says the land alone should be worth at least 10 times the current appraisal.

“That is a price that is not even anywhere close to what it should be when you look at properties around it, that have done improvements and are leasing out,” Villupuram, noting that the parcel is instead being subsidized.

The lack of development on the site — which means a lack of foot traffic – can bring in crime, like trespassing, vandalism and the risk of fire, the professor said.

Although the appraisal district is unable to speculate on the potential value of the site if redeveloped, Cabello said, 2022 values of redevelopment projects in downtown or near the West Lancaster area offer an idea of the possible future value of the site if given new life.

“There are very few developments as large as the T&P property in the current state, with nearly 7 acres plus 488,000 gross building area,” Cabello said in an email.

Comparable sites — such as the Oil & Gas Building, Tindal Square, Burnett Lofts or even Crockett Row and West 7th — are currently appraised between $10 million and $172 million.

Assem presented a redevelopment proposal for the site in 2014 to the Lancaster Tax Increment Financing District but said nearby freeway construction delayed her ability to proceed. That construction — a $53 million tunnel connecting the Near Southside with downtown — was completed in April 2020.

Assem’s plan included turning the historic site into a mixed-use space with residential and commercial amenities. There were even talks of turning part of the building into a hotel.

The longer the owner waits to develop the building, the more expensive and extensive work will be needed to fix up the deteriorating building, Matthews said. At this time, the owner is at a crossroads.

“The next thing that needs to happen is the owner needs to decide, are they really going to either guide the property where it needs to be in order to regain market or get sold or are they going to step up in a joint venture and develop it themselves,” the real estate agent said.

Villupuram said similar issues of owners sitting on vacant land and properties are a nationwide trend. He cited potential ways other cities are exploring to address this issue.

The city of Detroit is looking to introduce a land-value tax, which would replace some property levies with a single tax on the land value only and thus encourage developers to build. The longer owners sit on vacant land, the higher their tax bills would be while decreasing the tax bill for homeowners and property owners of developed land.

Villupuram said Fort Worth can’t do much except continuously nudge the owners.

In the most extreme case, it would be very difficult for the city to seize the property through eminent domain even if they are able to show they will be putting something on the site for the public good. The owner could sue.

“This is land that fits in there and that could be something much more meaningful, be a positive force to all of downtown but unfortunately, is not being used (to its full potential),” Villupuram said.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.