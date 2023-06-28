As the power grid approaches record levels of demand during a triple-digit heat wave, industry leaders gathered in Fort Worth to talk about the energy market.

The Texas Oil & Gas Association, a statewide trade organization, hosted a summit on Texas energy at the Petroleum Club in Fort Worth. State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, said actions taken during the legislative session strengthened the state’s power grid. The new incentives for additional power generation will take some time to take effect, he said.

“Once we pass the legislation, it takes a while to get all the rules down,” he said. “Stability is key for investment, but with the state growing the way it is, with energy demand being as high as it is, Texas is a great place for investment.”

Among the bills passed in the 88th Texas legislative session were Senate Bill 2627, which created a fund to encourage the construction of gas-fueled power plants and House Bill 1500, which changed how companies that produce electricity make money in the Texas market.

During the February 2021 ice storm, various power producers went offline as the extreme cold caused equipment to freeze and fail.

As fast as the state is growing in population, it isn’t a question of which kind of energy source Texas should use, Hancock said.

“We’re going to need all of it,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking for. A little bit of all the above.”

The meeting included remarks from former U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and state lawmakers.

In the Summit’s keynote address, Brouillette shared his perspectives on the importance of the oil and natural gas industry and Texas’ role in bolstering energy security around the world.

“Texas and the United States are poised to lead us into a more secure and prosperous energy future,” said Brouillette, who is currently president of Sempra Infrastructure, and former U.S. Secretary of Energy under President Trump. “The reason being: energy, and more specifically, energy infrastructure are at the center of the global policy dialogue at a level not seen in half a century.”

Brouillette, whose company, Sempra, is developing a liquified natural gas (LNG) plant in Port Arthur, said the LNG market proved vital when Russia invaded Ukraine and threatened Europe’s natural gas supplies. LNG is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for shipping and storage.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

