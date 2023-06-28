If you’re reading this, consider it a sign to make the Spanish “Burnt” Basque Cheesecake, popularized during the beginning of the pandemic.

Many of us turned to baking, perhaps as a therapeutic coping mechanism. I, too, fell victim to the virtual cooking parties and copious amounts of homemade yeast starters that I dubbed with clever names such as Bread Pitt, Herculyeast, or my fickle Leonardough, the sourdough that, for me, started it all.

During this time, not only did homemade bread make a tremendous comeback, but so did other desserts that may not have been on your radar before. The San Sebastian cheesecake or more commonly known in America as the Spanish “Burnt” Basque Cheesecake was one of those sweet treats that inspired thousands, including myself. It is a modern Spanish dessert that derives its name from a café in San Sebastian, Spain, called La Viña. Many variations of this recipe can also be found in Istanbul as well. The recipe for this cheesecake is crustless and is baked in a hot oven so the batter’s edges and top caramelize into a delicious “crust”-like consistency.

Unlike other recipes, this unconventional cheesecake does not require an insane level of cooking or baking abilities, nor does it entail ingredient lists as long as your torso (depending on recipes they range from five to seven ingredients maximum). It’s practically no-fail and there is no crust to fumble with.

You just easily pour the batter into a springform dish or into a glass pie plate as I did. It is typically thicker; however, I did not have enough of my ingredients, so I halved this recipe, and it still came out perfect.

So, if this isn’t enough to get you to attempt to make this cheesecake I’m hoping the descriptions will.

I love desserts, but I usually lean toward those that aren’t aggressively sweet. This has the perfect subtle cheese flavor, super creamy interior, beautifully caramelized exterior layer, and just enough sweet to satiate my cravings.This offering reminds me of a combination of my favorite dessert – plain pound cake and cheesecake. And the dessert pairs well with coffee in the morning, after dinner or a late-night sweet tooth hunger-buster. Would also make a stunning appearance on a table for dinner parties. The recipe I often use is from food blogger Tu, who has many other recipes on her site Cookmorphosis.

Time commitment: 10-15 minutes to prep and mix the batter plus an additional 40-45 minutes to bake.

Recipe

An image of a Basque burnt cheesecake from the “Cookmorphosis.” (Courtesy photo | https://cookmorphosis.com)

Equipment

8 inch spring baking pan OR can be substituted for pie plate

Parchment papers

Ingredients

Cheesecake batter

3 blocks cream cheese about 1.5 lb, soften completely at room temperature

3 large eggs room temperature

1 cup sugar add extra ½ c if you prefer sweeter cheesecake

2 cup heavy cream room temperature

⅓ cup AP flour or cake flour sifted

¼ teaspoon salt

*Optional: 1 teaspoon vanilla or flavored extract. I use almond but this is not necessary

For pan greasing

2 oz unsalted butter soften at room temperature.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F In a mixing bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine completely softened cream cheese blocks and sugar and beat on medium-low speed, about 30 seconds. If the cream cheese can’t be whipped smoothly, turn off the mixer immediately and let it continue softening at room temperature. Add one egg at a time to the cream cheese mixture and beat until everything is incorporated, about one minute. The mixture will become smoother after each added egg. Then add heavy cream, salt and vanilla extract and continue beating until the mixture is smooth for approximately 30 seconds. Scrape down the bowl’s sides with the spatula during the mixing process. Carefully add flour into the cream cheese mixture and mix until everything is fully incorporated, approximately 30 seconds. The batter should be smooth, silky, and free of lumps. Grease the bottom and the sides of the baking pan with softened butter. Measure and cut two big pieces of parchment paper to line the pan. I cut 15-inch-square-parchment-papers for my 8-inch baking pan. Remember to lightly grease between the parchments to make them stay in place easily. Pour batter into the pan and use a spatula or back of a spoon to smooth out the top if necessary. Bake cheesecake for 40 minutes. The cheesecake should have a dark brown/caramelized top layer. *Mine was not dark enough at this time so I increased my oven temp to 425 F for an additional 5 minutes and it was perfect.

Let the cheesecake cool completely before slicing and serving. The top of the cheesecake will sink from 1 to 2 inches after removal from the oven. You can either serve it at room temperature or straight from the refrigerator. If you try this recipe, let me know your thoughts.

