The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce appointed a new chief executive officer, Steve Montgomery, a former consultant providing government relations and communication services in North Texas, officials announced June 28.

He is replacing Brandom Gengelbach, who stepped down Feb. 14, and interim CEO Mike Berry, president of real estate company Hillwood.

Montgomery takes his role as CEO on July 31.

In his new position, Montgomery will work with the newly formed Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership and the city of Fort Worth prioritizing workforce development, infrastructure and transportation, business retention and government advocacy for business-friendly regulations, according to a release by the chamber Wednesday morning.

Montgomery will also focus on expanding the chamber’s membership. He’ll do that by providing networking opportunities, access to research and resources and advocacy, according to the release.

“Together, we will continue to build a vibrant and prosperous community for all,” Montgomery said in a statement.

The departure of Gengelbach prompted a number of changes within the chamber, as the city struggles to attract new corporations and lags behind other cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Previously, the organization used to be responsible for helping the city of Fort Worth with economic development along with attracting and retaining business in the area. The chamber touted 72 economic development deals in the past five years, according to a release.

Since then, economic development duties have split off into a separate organization to work alongside the City of Fort Worth’s economic development department to attract new jobs and employers to the area.

Berry, the outgoing interim CEO, said he feels confident about the future of the chamber.

“With Steve at the helm to lead the team, we are positioned to make an even larger impact on the Fort Worth business community,” Berry wrote.

Rosa Navejar, chair of Fort Worth Chamber’s board of directors, is excited for Montgomery to take the CEO role.

“Steve’s extensive experience and deep roots in the community make him an ideal candidate to lead our organization,” Navejar wrote in a statement. “We believe his strategic vision and commitment to fostering business growth will greatly benefit the Fort Worth business community.”

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with more information.

Disclosure: Rosa Navejar is mother of Fort Worth Report Board of Directors member Rachel Navejar Phillips. Hillwood is financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.