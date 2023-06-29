Cam Sadler developed his thesis for his life’s work while running a business and technology program at Dunbar High School: The bottom is closer to the top than the middle. He thought his students had more similarities to millionaire entrepreneurs like Elon Musk than staff members at the school.



“If you take the same persistence, determination, ability to overcome adversity and these sorts of attributes, they match,” Sadler said. “They’re closer to some of the best operators and innovators in the world.”

His time teaching inspired his application to Y Combinator, a three-month accelerator program in San Francisco with alumni that founded high profile companies like Airbnb and DoorDash. One of his students was talented at math but was selling drugs at the corner store after school to financially support family members. If that student’s environment changed, Sadler thought, his life’s outcome would be different.



“I thought I would have more freedom attacking the problem from more creative angles with less red tape,” he said. “And so that’s what kicked off my journey there.”



While in San Francisco, Sadler further developed his company, NewCraft. The company was acquired by Modern Health in 2021.

After stints in and out of Fort Worth, Sadler is back to develop a company called Nox. He sees potential in Fort Worth after his experience in Silicon Valley.

“Unlike Silicon Valley, where there’s already like, this sort of like established ethos, and you’re not going to reshape it, Fort Worth felt like it’s at a time where it’s ready to be molded and shaped by different people that have different experiences,” Sadler said.



When he was younger, Sadler didn’t always feel welcomed in Fort Worth. He was ready to get out. Sadler spent the first 10 years of his life in the Ripley Arnold public housing complex in downtown Fort Worth before it was torn down to build the RadioShack headquarters, which eventually became the Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus.

Sadler remembers neighbors protesting when families from the housing complex moved to StoneGate, an affordable housing complex in southwest Fort Worth, in the affluent Tanglewood area.



“They didn’t want low-income housing or low-income people near their area,” Sadler said. “So those kinds of experiences, you know, kind of made me ready to leave Fort Worth.”



Yet the city’s sense of humility stuck with Sadler when he left for college in Missouri and later while working in Silicon Valley. Growing up in Fort Worth kept him grounded, he said.

“Build your own pyramids”

On the front door of Sadler’s new office in Fort Worth is a bulleted list of three words: heart, honor and respect. Below that, a quote by rapper and Pulitzer Prize recipient Kendrick Lamar: “Build your own pyramids.” Sadler sees the lyric in his own story — from not fitting in, to building something for himself.



That building started when he was 10 and got his first Dell desktop computer after moving out of Ripley Arnold. The experience sparked his interest in technology. Once he got an AOL disc that allowed 5,000 hours of free internet, he started to understand the capabilities of software and computers.

Jared Franklin, currently a consultant working in Austin, met Sadler shortly after graduating college at Texas Christian University. Both lived at StoneGate Villas on Hulen. Sadler was still a child at the time. They played basketball together, and he could tell that Sadler wanted someone to bounce ideas off of. Sadler was always a dreamer, Franklin said, and remembers when he got a computer.



“This guy probably could have formed a business, if he just had a little bit more understanding with regard to business planning and everything else with that kind of tool,” Franklin said.

What differentiates Sadler as a leader, Franklin said, is that he makes his dream a reality. He is passionate and well-read about how to execute on his ideas.



“You know he’s spent 10,000 hours of learning, developing, putting everything together,” Franklin said. “This is not him winging it. And so as a leader … I think the most important thing that he brings to his organization, and to those who are around him who are involved, is the fact that he is all the way in.”

When Sadler volunteers to speak and help students at schools in the area, he emphasizes finding an interest and studying it outside of school to obtain mastery.



“Learning anything about technology or anything about computers, it was a pretty big leap,” Sadler said. “I found that I did actually learn a lot of that stuff, just being interested in it and studying independently. I try to share this process with them. It’s almost like a set of steps that they can apply to anything they’re interested in.”

SaJade Miller, superintendent for Rocketship Public Schools Texas, knows Sadler from his time working at Dunbar High School. Miller was the principal at the school at the time and described Sadler as a “budding star” as a business class teacher. Sadler gave students reasons to engage and come to school, from pitch competitions to smartphone expos.



Miller describes Sadler as being convicted in his beliefs, which makes him a good leader. He believes Sadler’s variety of experiences growing up and working as an educator and entrepreneur will help him leave an impact on Fort Worth.

“Now it kind of comes full circle,” Miller said. “He now has the opportunity to come back to the city where he knows all too well the needs, the depths of the struggle, the vastness of the opportunity to where he can now create something special to help kids like him.”

Hayden Blackburn, executive director of TechFW, connected with Sadler as he was leaving Dunbar High School and visited his class when he was teaching entrepreneurship to students. Sadler is a problem solver — he sees that in the class he built at Dunbar and the startups he founded, Blackburn said. He thinks Sadler will be a role model for people in Fort Worth.



“For those that are taking that step and creating something new to know that there’s somebody in this community that has done that journey that may look like me, that shows there’s a path to go beyond what I perceived was possible for my own future,” Blackburn said.

Sadler’s new business, Nox, is still under wraps and in stealth mode, but it is inspired by his visit to Facebook’s headquarters while he was in Silicon Valley.



“The thing that popped in my mind was like, this product is better than Facebook,” he said.

“This is a product. And I was like, why can’t you buy access to this? If I could get some of the kids I met at Dunbar … the people that have been trying to just figure things out are on their journey … access to this kind of environment, it would be life changing.”

He said he is building the company in Fort Worth as a way to give back to the city.



“We can contribute to like all the great stuff that’s already happening here,” Sadler said. “Being a ladder for … the next generation that’s coming up in Fort Worth.”

Cam Sadler bio:

Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas Moved to Fort Worth: Back from Silicon Valley in 2019. Education: Went to community college in Missouri, walking onto the basketball team there, then Columbia College in Missouri, and then finished at Sam Houston State. Studied business. Y Combinator Work experience: “Before Nox, I built two startups: GF17 & NewCraft. NewCraft was acquired by Modern Health in 2021. I’m more of an inventor than an entrepreneur. I also hold a U.S. patent for an AGI system for creating and sharing bots.” Volunteer experience: “I volunteer as a speaker at high schools often as well as with my wife’s non-profit Dream Outside The Box.” First job: First job was at Mellow Mushroom in Fort Worth. Advice for someone learning to be a leader: “Invest in your health. Proper sleep, nutrition, exercise, and talking to a therapist can deliver the highest returns.” Best advice ever received: “The most underrated quality of all is being really determined. Of course you need a good product, a good market, and to be smart – those are all obvious. The degree to which being a three or four standard deviation outlier on determination is a required skill of a CEO is not something that was obvious to me when I started.” – Sam Altman

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.