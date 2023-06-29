Just one year into his new role as head of Trinity Metro, Rich Andreski reflects on what he and his team have accomplished over the last 12 months and what’s next for the transportation agency of one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

This interview has been edited for clarity, grammar and length.

Sandra Sadek: Congrats on completing your first year as CEO of Trinity Metro. What are some wins or accomplishments you’re proud of?

Rich Andreski: If I had to pick one accomplishment, I feel like over the last year, we’ve really done an extraordinary job reconnecting with our stakeholders, our customers, our private sector partners and nonprofits. We’ve really gone out and been listening to what people want and need from us. So I would say that is one of the things I’m most proud of.

Then focusing on building ridership, and we’ve done a lot around that. It’s about providing great, high-quality transit service. So we’ve identified a whole range of investments near-term, not five or 10 years away, but this year we’re working to improve the customer experience.

New bus seats on every bus – so every seat in the system will get replaced. We’re looking at every bus stop and upgrading signage and shelters and in some cases, putting in real-time countdown clocks. On-time performance, investing in our frontline workforce, making sure that they have what they need the resources and morale and training.

Sadek: You talk about reestablishing trust. Was that trust eroded? How did we get to this point?

Andreski: There are two things I would say… One is COVID-19. It’s not just us in the community. Everybody felt a little disconnected. We were all behind the screen. Many of our riders stopped riding. So I think I arrived just as we were exiting the pandemic.

Number two, I would say that we maybe weren’t as historically — and I’m not taking credit for all of this because it’s really been a team effort — being more deliberate, intentional about community engagement. We were always doing many of these. We were reaching out but maybe not as extensively and we have been trying not to talk too much about wants and needs. We’re trying to listen.

This whole last year has been about listening to others, hearing what the issues are. Maybe it’s a difference in focus. Before I arrived, the focus was getting the TEXRail program launched and that was a huge success. So what I’m pivoting to now is future planning.

Sadek: You’re currently working on a few projects, including the bus stop and seat upgrades, the TEXRail extension, the new TRE station, the East Lancaster corridor plan and even a streetcar study.

Obviously, some of those are more quickly achievable than others. Can you break down the short-term goals and long-term goals that you are really aiming for?

Andreski: I would start by saying, we’re working very closely with Mayor Mattie Parker and her administration. We do serve Tarrant County in various ways, but the principal partner is the city of Fort Worth. And we’re listening to what the mayor has been saying about becoming a world-class city. So the thread I guess, between all of these different initiatives is, how do we elevate transit? How do we help Fort Worth become that world-class city?

What’s become clear is that we need to figure out what the overall vision is. We have a lot of these (projects), as you mentioned, Lancaster Avenue, streetcar. But what is the ultimate vision for transit in Tarrant County and in Fort Worth? So we’re listening to Mayor Parker and city leadership. We’re listening to business leaders that have their own challenges in terms of access to talent.

Those of us that do this for a living sort of already have a certain baseline of information, but I’m not sure that we’re there yet with our partners. What we’re trying to do is lay the groundwork through this Value Proposition Study. What that really just means is we’re going to look at what Trinity Metro contributes to the city and the region today. Dollars and cents, mobility, access to employment and educational opportunity, medical care, equity…

Then eventually a business plan, a strategic plan for this agency. So that’s sort of the Year One to two-year look ahead. Within that overall strategic plan, there are going to be these discrete projects that we’re going to continue to work on. One is a streetcar, one is Lancaster Avenue. One is service to Alliance. We’re going to continue to advance those, but we want to understand how they fit into this overall plan.

Sadek: So the value propositions that you’re doing is to show city leaders, business owners, the community in general why Trinity Metro is important. Here’s how we service Fort Worth. And then the strategic plan is looking at how these sub-plans that you have, whether it’s Lancaster, the bus to Alliance, or the streetcar, feed within that bigger vision.

Andreski: Exactly. One thing I’ve been working on recently is a change in the narrative. There tends to be a narrative here, not just in Fort Worth, but generally in North Texas, that people understand transit is necessary, but they’re not fully bought into investing more (into it).

People like their cars. We’ve got this great highway system. We’ve got managed lanes. Yeah, we need transit, but I’m not sure we need a lot more transit. And what I would say is we’re missing some opportunities. We’re missing opportunities in terms of quality of life. There are sometimes better ways to move people. It doesn’t mean everywhere, but there are certain corridors – TEXRail being one where we’ve shown rail really works.

The other opportunity we’re missing is talent retention and attraction. Companies, when they make location decisions, are looking for job markets, for places to do business where they have access to a large talent pool. A skilled talent pool and educated workforce. Certain types of industries rely on people who tend to live in cities. There are people that want to be near transit, they don’t want to own a vehicle and they want that lifestyle. I think in Tarrant County, we need to offer that as an option.

It doesn’t cost money to run transit. We actually generate economic returns for the city, the region.

Sadek: Can you give an example?

Andreski: Grapevine looked at sales tax revenue around Main Street Station. They found that businesses within a five-minute walk of the train station had 80% more business than businesses outside of that five-minute radius. They looked at before and after sales tax, before TEXRail and after TEXRail. There was an 80% boost in business activity.

Sadek: Speaking of changing narratives, you came from Connecticut before this job. The approach to transit there is very different than in North Texas or the state of Texas in general. Is your approach more to show transit as a side-by-side partner to the cars and highways we have?

Andreski: Exactly. The Alliance service that we want to provide would use the highways. We’re talking about a service that would run from the eastside to downtown up I-35 W’s (express) lanes to Alliance. Once we’re in Alliance, we’re looking at a program of shuttles and Zipzones and other on-demand services that connect people to their final destination. We get people into the heart of Alliance and then connect them with these last-mile services. The highways and transit can be complementary.

The other thing I would say is Texans love their cars and trucks because that’s what we’ve encouraged over the last 30 years. We’ve encouraged that by building lots of highways. I think when we try transit, it works. So TEXRail was a really big deal because it was the first brand new line in a long time, a brand new rail line connecting two really important destinations and a few in between. And people responded. The people in the trucks are taking their trucks to the train station and leaving them at the train station. You can own a pickup truck and still use transit.

Sadek: Some of the criticism towards transit is that it doesn’t solve congestion issues and instead adds to it. What’s your response to that?

Andreski: Many of those people are making the trip in single-occupant vehicles. Development takes place, like Panther Island. There are 10,000 more people living there. If those 10,000 people all have to get in a single-occupant vehicle, it’s going to be gridlock. And Panther Island is going to be an island so you’re gonna only have a couple of ways on and off Panther Island.

Do we want 10,000 people getting in their cars to come downtown for dinner? I think that could be chaotic and disruptive and a really bad experience for a lot of people. It’ll be a bad experience for the residents. It’ll be a really bad experience for the visitors who have to sit in traffic.

Congestion is the enemy of economic vitality. Congestion means you’re not spending money when you’re sitting in a vehicle. You’re not enjoying a meal. You’re not enjoying a performance. You’re not spending money at a shop downtown. Congestion will erode our competitiveness. So we really need to invest because what it does is, it makes life better. It makes life better for people and businesses and it allows people to enjoy the city. Which ultimately means people are spending more. Which ultimately means more successful businesses. It means more tax revenue for the city.

Sadek: You’ve already implemented a couple of new initiatives and have some goals in mind for years two and three. You’ve also faced some hurdles in terms of what people expect of Trinity Metro or how they perceive it. What is your mindset going forward in terms of running the transit agency for the city?

Andreski: Making sure we deliver on our promises. Building trust is not just about listening. It’s about acting when you get feedback and being transparent. So I think what’s top of mind for me. Just keeping the momentum.

Bus seats and bus stops are a small down payment on a bigger, bigger plan for Trinity Metro. It’s really step one. And I know I said it a couple of times and I’ll say it again — I could not be happier with the support that we get from Mayor Parker and her administration. Every time we ask for help on something, they’ve responded. That has made my job and the job of the entire Trinity Metro team a whole lot easier. They’ve opened doors for us.

