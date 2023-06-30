When Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker told residents that she is open to a continuous conversation after removing an LGBTQ badge from her summer reading program, the Justice Network for Tarrant County followed up.

Several clergy members from Christian, Jewish and Episcopalian faiths met privately with Parker on June 30 to reiterate their concerns about her decision to remove the LGBTQ badge from the city’s summer reading challenge. The clergy didn’t ask Parker to follow up with any action items other than to continue hearing them, said the Rev. Karen Calafat, from St. Luke’s in the Meadow Episcopal Church, which describes itself as an affirming, inclusive, and diverse faith community.

Both clergy and Parker left the 45-minute discussion at the community life center at St. Luke’s in the Meadow Episcopal Church Friday morning pleased with how it went, they all said.

Clergy from the Justice Network for Tarrant County met privately with Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on June 30 at the community life center at St. Luke’s in the Meadow Episcopal Church. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

The conversation was a follow-up to a June 6 public comment City Council meeting where clergy members and LGBTQ residents and allies criticized Parker for removing the Pride badge that was instituted three years ago for the city’s annual summer reading challenge. Parker received 30 email complaints about the badge before it was removed.

For Liberty And Justice, a political group affiliated with Mercy Culture Church, also made call-to-action social media posts on Instagram and Facebook in May, arguing the program is “pushing an anti-biblical agenda.”

Parker told City Council meeting attendees in June the decision was made on her own and not swayed by outside groups.

Records obtained by the Fort Worth Report show the mayor received 57 emails opposing the removal of the badge in the days after its removal. Five emails thanked the mayor for her decision.

All clergy members who met with Parker are associated with the Justice Network for Tarrant County, a coalition that started in February. It consists of 30 faith-based congregations and organizations focused on topics such as LGBTQ rights, jail reform, public education and housing.

The Rev. David Grebel from Celebration Community Church was one of the members who spoke with Parker and emphasized that “what you hear from some clergy, is not representative of all clergy and faiths,” he said.

“There are clearly clergy in Fort Worth and Tarrant County who are committed to demonstrating the kind of welcome and embrace that our LGBTQ community deserves and needs,” Grebel said after the meeting.

Joining Grebel in the conversation was clergy from Congregation Makom Shelanu, South Hills Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and St. Luke’s in the Meadow Episcopal Church.

Parker said she took this conversation as a way to hear from clergy directly, outside of a public setting.

The Rev. Dottie Cook, of South Hills Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), said this is the first of many conversations with Parker.

For Parker the next steps are also to continue the conversation, she said.

Calafat said the meeting was meant to go beyond just faith and also to be “caring for all LGBTQ citizens in Fort Worth, whether or not they belong to any congregation.”

“We will continue as people of faith and human beings to support the LGBTQ community both in and out of our conversations,” Calafat said.

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @marissaygreene.

