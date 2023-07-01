By Alex Horton

Heavy duty air travel from North Texas to all parts of the U.S. fueled my decision to move closer to an airport.

Dallas-Fort Worth was the most obvious choice and resulted in my move to Euless in 1982.

After living in Euless for more than 41 years, I have found so many really great reasons to continue to live here now that I am in more of a retirement stage.

Residing in Fountain Park offers excellent city management, the low cost of living, central location to most of the highly valued retail providers, pro sports, great Texas weather and more.

But one of the most important things to me are opportunities for personal health care maintenance, especially cycling in our city parks.

I ride my electric bike five days a week in our many parks. One of the most unique opportunities offered in Euless is the extensive network of bike and walking nature trails.

What I love the most is to ride my bike through Bear Creek, McCormick and Bob Eden parks five days a week.

I have direct access from my neighborhood into McCormick Park. I bike past a group of three lakes and a dog park before I get onto the trails — all without any major exposure to motorized transportation of any kind.

Living in Euless also allows me to pursue a personal interest to support and further develop opportunities to assist our high school students in seeking education and certification in trades and technologies while they attend Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Buinger’s Career and Technical Education Academy. The students also have the possibility to attend Tarrant County College or other institutions of higher education to further their technical training.

I work with a group of individuals, professional organizations and nonprofits — the TCC Foundation, HEB ISD Buinger CTE Academy and 6 Stones Mission Network — who seek employers that are in immediate need of interested and qualified students who want to interview, train and gain employment while in high school or close to graduation to develop as a long-term employee.

The best offer of support by an unbiased and professional appraisal of Euless was by The New York Times. The newspaper analyzed more than 30 metrics and compared 16,847 places in the country with a population of at least 1,000 people.

The Times ranked Euless as the best place to live in the U.S.

I couldn’t agree more.

Alex Horton has lived in Euless for more than four decades. He is retired and works to help high school students be career ready and connect them with employers.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.