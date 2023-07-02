Stoic Barbershop owner Jennifer Boech, right, and her husband Eric Boech pose in the lobby of the barbershop. Boech opened the barbershop in 2021 after rent at her previous workplace became nearly as expensive as owning her own shop. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jennifer Boech, 31, never knew the word “stoic” before she started dating Eric Boech.

“I had made a comment once that I have a really bad resting bitchface, or RBF. And he’s like, ‘You don’t have RBF, you’re stoic,’’ Jennifer said. “It kind of became this like cute little thing between us.”

Both Jennifer and Eric became fascinated by the philosophy of stoicism, a belief that explores how physics, logic and ethics come together to form a whole, according to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

Fast-forward a few years to 2021, Jennifer owns Stoic Barbershop, 3915 Benbrook Blvd., an all-woman barbershop, where Jennifer and Eric, who helps with operations and back-end duties at the shop, mentor the young stylists.

The barbershop employs between 20 and 23, Jennifer said.

“Just coincidentally, maybe because it is all-female, women feel more comfortable applying. We get a lot of cosmetology applicants. We don’t get a lot of barber applicants, but we try to reach into that community,” Eric said. “We want to be like an authentic full-service barber shop.”

The process of getting credentialed to become a barber is a long process, she said. If you’re already licensed for cosmetology, you need 300 hands-on hours. If you’re starting from scratch, you need 1,500 hours.

Barber requirements: The Texas State Board of Barber Examiners requires that your training include the following required courses: Texas Barber Laws and Rules

Hygienic Bacteriology

Science of Barbering

Histology of the Hair, Skin, Muscles and Nerves

Skin and Hair Disorders

Facial Treatments

Hair Weaving

Servicing of Wigs

Structure of the Head, Neck and Face

Elementary Chemistry Once you graduate, your barber training school will send your notification of completion to PSI Services, the Texas licensing exam testing vendor. After being approved by the board, you must take a written and practical exam. If you have a cosmetology license, a 300-hour course is needed, then both exams must be passed. Source: Barber License

However, Jennifer and Eric focus heavily on helping and encouraging their employees to get their licenses.

The barbershop owner started cutting hair at Great Clips, where she worked for eight years. Then, for four years she rented a private suite with Ashley Guzman, another barber, before rent became nearly as expensive as owning her own shop, Jennifer said, so she made the move.

Ashley Guzman, a barber at Stoic Barbershop, cuts a client’s hair. Guzman has been working in the hair industry for about 10 years, she said. She met Stoic Barbershop owner Jennifer Boech at Great Clips, where they both worked, then shared a private suite for four years before opening Stoic Barbershop. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guzman is a barber at Stoic Barbershop now, too. Going into her 10th year in the hair industry, she said it’s exciting to see the growth at Stoic Barbershop.

“In middle school, I used to color everyone’s hair funky colors,” Guzman said. “I started off wanting to do women’s hair. I did that for a while, but I slowly lost interest in that so then I made my primary focus men’s grooming.”

Guzman got her cosmetology license in high school, then she graduated and did cosmetology for two-and-a-half years before going back to barber school to get her barber license.

When Stoic Barbershop opened up, only Guzman, Jennifer and another woman were barbers, Jennifer said. For Guzman, everything felt like a smooth transition from the private suite to the barbershop, but Jennifer said things started slow.

“At the time, we didn’t realize how much growing we had ahead of us,” Eric said.

The barbers brought their established clientele to Stoic Barbershop, and Jennifer said that is one of the reasons they were able to stay open. She said their regulars “carried the show for a while.”

Now, Jennifer is constantly looking to encourage walk-ins and for her employees to advertise themselves on social media. She wants them all to grow and wants the shop to become an authentic full-barber shop.

