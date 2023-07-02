Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

Who: Amy Reiter, executive director

When: 2014

What: MedTechVets was created because of the disconnect between veterans’ skills and their ability to secure careers in the medtech, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries, she said.

Website: https://medtechvets.org/

How did MedTechVets start?

MedTechVets was co-founded by Michael Minogue, a retired U.S. Army veteran, who is president and CEO of Abiomed, to help military veterans network with industry mentors to discover career opportunities in the life sciences industry.

What does MedTechVets do?

“Our mission is to help military veterans transition and find a career with purpose in the medical technology industry through education, mentoring, and networking,” said executive director Amy Reiter, who leads the organization from Fort Worth.

“The military has equipped veterans with skills that are highly valued in the corporate world, such as teamwork, service, managing people, organization, delegation, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Those are very desirable to a corporate culture, so we work to help them make that transition,” she said.

