Chiaka Ogbogu’s volleyball career soon will come full circle.

The Olympian grew up in Coppell, but Arlington is where she became a volleyball player as a middle schooler. Now, she will return to Arlington as a professional athlete and comepete on the world stage in the Volleyball Nations League Finals.

Her journey from her middle school days in Arlington to her current status as a professional athlete adds an extra layer of significance to the city hosting the Volleyball Nations League Finals.

She’s never played this close to her childhood home as a professional volleyball player, she said.

Landing the global event is a boon for Arlington, according to city officials. They say the tournament shows the strength for their city: Arlington has the right venues, relationships, and one of the fastest growing youth sports markets in the country.

Because of this, Matt Wilson, Arlington’s senior vice president of sports and events, said the city’s in a great spot.

“The main thing is if you have the right venue, it’s a huge part of the puzzle to bringing major events to town,” Wilson said. “You have to have the right venue.”

A ‘hotbed’ for events

Arlington is home to AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium and University of Texas at Arlington’s College Park Stadium, where the Volleyball Nations League final will be played.

These facilities bring in a lot of revenue for Arlington, Wilson said.

The biggest annual event in the country, the Super Bowl, was hosted at AT&T Stadium in 2011. The game was estimated to have had an economic impact worth $611.7 million, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The biggest sporting event in the world, the World Cup, will take place at AT&T Stadium in 2026. Estimates show the tournament could have an economic impact of more than $600 million for North Texas.

Far more than just sporting events are hosted at the venues.

Taylor Swift performed to 210,607 people at AT&T Stadium in April. The 2023 American Rodeo was hosted at Globe Life Field.

College Park Center doesn’t only host UT-Arlington events — the Dallas Wings, a WNBA team, also play at the arena.

Arlington has become a hotbed for sold-out events and world-renowned acts, Wilson said.

‘Great relationship with the facility’

The Volleyball Nations League connected with Arlington and the College Park Center when the organization started looking at the U.S. to host this year’s final, Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor said.

“We started looking at possible opportunities of where to host the event. In the end, we ended up having a really fantastic cooperation with the University of Texas-Arlington,” Taylor said. “We were able to create a great relationship with them and the facility.”

Taylor knows College Park Center will turn out to be a great location for the event, he said.

Another benefit of the College Park Center is that the arena was built on a smaller plot of land than usual for a stadium, he said. The arena is a 218,000 square-foot facility, with a capacity of 7,000, said Jeff Davis, executive director of special event facilities for UT-Arlington.

“It’s a very intimate setting. It puts the fans right on top of the action,” Davis said.

Closeness will be important for a sport like volleyball, he said, where players share less space on the court and action occurs at a faster pace.

“That was attractive when we were looking at bringing a volleyball event,” he said. “It’ll be a real tight, intimate feel for fans and players.”

‘Arlington is the perfect host’

Davis and Taylor also touted the youth sports market of Dallas-Fort Worth. The growing youth volleyball scene was another reason the league was attracted to Arlington.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a really large club volleyball industry,” Davis said. “Youth volleyball is just so huge in this market.”

Youth sports company, i9 Sports, has three different volleyball leagues spread across the metroplex. Game On, a multi-family sports complex in west Fort Worth, also hosts a youth league.

Ogbogu’s old club team, Texas Advantage Volleyball, comprises some of the metroplex’s best volleyball players. It has eight teams catering to different age groups, ranging from 11-year-olds to 18-year-olds.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area, as a market, it’s a volleyball hotbed for the U.S.,” Taylor said. “For us, being able to bring this to the fans is something we’re super excited about.”

Ogbogu and USA Volleyball are excited about hosting a final on home soil, too.

“Rarely do my friends and family get to see me play at this level, so I think I got to start blasting it on my social media so that everybody knows,” Ogbogu said with a slight chuckle.

To chase another title, this time in Arlington, means the world to Ogbogu. Last year, Ogbogu and the team were in Ankara, Turkey, where they lost to Serbia in the quarterfinals.

When she steps onto the court, on July 12, said she hopes to inspire the girl sitting a few rows up to chase her own Olympic dreams.

Beyond the arena’s seats, the tournament will be streamed online worldwide to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Having volleyball fans across the world with their eyes on Arlington is huge for the city and its economic development, Davis said.

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

