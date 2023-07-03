The Leadership Academy Network is getting more money in this year’s budget to operate six Fort Worth ISD campuses, and senior officer Priscila Dilley believes it’s a result of good work.

“We’ve been on this good trajectory of seeing some very positive outcomes and results with our students,” Dilley said. “We try to ensure that we protect those systems that are contributing to that success. We feel really good about where our monies are allocated to be able to sustain the success that we’ve seen.”

The Fort Worth ISD school board approved a $1.4-million budget for the Leadership Academy Network on June 27 with eight trustees OK’ing the budget and Kevin Lynch abstaining.

A state program allows public schools to partner with outside entities to operate campuses in hopes of improving student outcomes, Senate Bill 1882, which incentivizes the partnerships by giving more money per student to the participating campuses.

In the latest accountability ratings from the state, Leadership Academy Network campuses scored a B or above except one, the Forest Oak 6th grade campus. The school joined the network late, and Dilley previously told the Report she expects it to improve in this year’s ratings.

To create budgets for the partners, the school district allocates funds to the Leadership Academy Network, which is part of Texas Wesleyan University, and the partners divide up funds.

Exact numbers for how much the district will get per student is not yet available, Dilley said the Legislature still is working on school funding. In 2022-23, the network received about $10,576 per student. Enrollment at the six campuses is expected to be 2,656 for the upcoming school year, an increase.

Where is the money going?

The largest chunk of money, $835,166.80, is going to paying staff. Leadership Academy Network also will spend $200,000 on staff development using the Grow Your Own program.

The network is able to help teachers at the campuses complete a master’s or doctorate program through Texas Wesleyan, Dilley said. Since the partner is getting more money from the district, they can help even more teachers pursue higher education.

“We’re facing 97% classroom teacher retention — which is phenomenal — across our six schools,” Dilley said. “This is one of the many things that the Leadership Academy Network is doing to be able to invest in our people — provide opportunities and further their development.”

The largest line items in the budget are going to staff and their needs. Investing in teachers creates positive outcomes, Dilley said.

“We’ve been able to keep our teachers and I think that’s a testament of the support that they feel,” she said. “They’re getting the support they need from us, from the partner, from the district. We’re just really excited about how things are going and for this upcoming school year.”

