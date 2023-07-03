The Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington goes all out for the Fourth of July.

Every Independence Day since 2005, the lake is covered by red, white and blue electric-powered boats or pontoons and the occasional canoe or kayak. The annual event brings together the neighborhood, and residents see it as a way to connect as Americans.

Ralph Sobel, president of Interlochen’s Homeowners Association, said July 4 might just be one of his favorite days of the year.

“There’s not a whole lot of rules. People just show up, get in line and have fun,” Sobel said.

At 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July, about 25 red, white and blue adorned boats line up and slowly parade along a one mile, circular route alongside the neighborhood’s homes.

When the parade was conceived 18 years ago, the idea was to bring the small community of 104 homes together. Celebrating the U.S. is something everyone can get behind and creates a sense of belonging for residents, Sobel said.

Not everyone can be in the boat parade, though. Homeowners who aren’t on the water watch from their backyards.

Residents of Interlochen, like this one here, decorate their homes with Fourth of July themed decorations. Red, white and blue can be seen throughout the neighborhood. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Lake Interlochen in Arlington, which more resembles a canal, is surrounded by about 100 houses. Residents of the Interlochen neighborhood sit in their backyards while the parade goes by. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Lake Interlochen in Arlington, which more resembles a canal, is surrounded by about 100 houses. Residents of the Interlochen neighborhood sit in their backyards while the parade goes by. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Ralph Sobel’s front yard in the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington is decorated to the brim with Fourth of July themed decorations. Uncle Sam rides a rocket, and red, white and blue stars hang off the trees. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Every year, Interlochen homeowner Chris Slauter throws one of the biggest backyard parties on the route.

She invites 40 or so members of her church to sit on her two decks overlooking the lake to experience what an Interlochen Fourth of July looks and feels like.

Without fail, every Fourth of July, guests who came the year before beg to come the next, Slauter said.

“They’ll want to be right back out on my back deck, cheering on everyone in that boat parade,” she said.

Like the boats out on the water, Slauter will adorn her yard with red, white and blue and American flags, as do other houses along the route.

“We’re the cheering section for all those people in the parade,” Slauter said. “The first time someone comes by and sees this, they love it. It’s just a wonderful interaction. I’d rather cheer than ride around in the boat.”

Slauter sees Interlochen and its parade as a unique celebration that represents the nation.

“It’s the one time of the year the left and the right can finally agree on something,” Slauter said. “We’re all in one place, and despite what you think or other people think, this is one time we can put all that aside and just say ‘Yay America!,’ and try to go forward from there.”

With classic American rock blasting from the boats’ speakers, red, white and blue scattered across the neighborhood and its lake as people on the shore cheer and look on, Interlochen’s Fourth of July feels like America, according to its residents.

“It’s our own little piece of paradise,” Slauter said.

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.