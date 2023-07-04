As a vocal teacher and student, Fort Worth resident Lachuné Boyd usually goes over a range of musical notes with students.

June 27 was a little different when she performed her rendition of “Yellow” by Coldplay in front of four judges.

Boyd wasn’t just in any competition. The 31-year-old performed in the audition round of “America’s Got Talent.” Her vocals provoked standing ovations, admiration from the judges and four yeses that advanced her to the next round.

“I’m almost tempted to ask you to judge yourself,” judge Simon Cowell said. “What would you be saying to yourself right now?”

Boyd let out a laugh before she responded.

“If I was my student, I would be clapping for them right now,” she said.

‘My students fuel me’

Boyd grew up in South Carolina and was part of a family of singers. Her father and sisters were part of a singing group that she later joined. Whitney Houston was almost always playing in her home.

Blues, jazz, gospel and folk music are a big part of her life. Singers like Big Mama Thornton and Ella Fitzgerald had an energy and attitude in their voices that Boyd wanted.

“Ella Fitzgerald taught me voices can have this kind of spunk,” she said.

She moved to Fort Worth four years ago because she was attracted to the vocal performance program at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary that combined her love for philosophy, worship and art.

Boyd balances her life as a private voice teacher and a vocal performance student.

“In the voice teacher world, you find yourself having to choose,” she said. “What I came to find out when I started teaching is that the voice lessons were fueling me creatively. Even though I would teach 15 or 20 hours a week, I didn’t lose the spark.”

Before stepping onto the national stage, the Fort Worth transplant performed at house parties across the Fort Worth-Dallas area and sang with several worship groups in Fort Worth.

Despite having performed in various settings, Boyd described herself as more of an introvert. She stays quiet if she doesn’t have anything to say, she said.

During her recent performance, Cowell asked Boyd why she waited so long to perform at a big event. She said she had never pictured herself having a moment like that on stage.

“I started teaching because I learned that if I can’t do the thing, try to work close to it. That kept the spark alive,” she said.

Lachuné said she spent years observing her family sing but never pictured herself on stage.

She decided it was time to take the advice she gives to her students.

“You’re always pouring into them. ‘Take the initiative, go for it, be yourself.’ After a while I started getting a little convicted about it. So today is about coming out here and taking initiative and being along with my students,” Lachuné told the judges.

‘We thank God for her’

Her father, Emory Boyd, gathered their family at his house to watch his daughter perform. Aunts, uncles and cousins gathered in Boyd’s hometown of Darlington, South Carolina. He said the entire town was going crazy about her success on the show.

“I was just amazed. Seeing your little girl up there, a grown woman, doing her thing. We thank God for her,” he said.

The audition phase is still ongoing but Boyd’s father said he’s proud of his daughter, regardless of whether she wins or not.

“I’m happy with her success, and I would tell her to keep doing what she’s doing,” Emory Boyd said.

While auditions wrap up, Lachuné plans to keep songwriting and preparing for her first show on Aug. 4. The performer has partnered with Sofar Sounds, a platform that books artists’ venues but doesn’t reveal the location until 36 hours before.

Marcela Sanchez is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcela.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

