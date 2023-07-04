A Tarrant County teenager tapped the post button on her Instagram and waited.

The heart icons began trailing in at the top of her screen. One, two, three likes. Refresh. The number jumped to six. As her likes increased, so did her satisfaction.

Eventually, the flow slowed and stopped. The post ended up with fewer likes than she anticipated. She wondered to herself if she looked bad.

Jordyn Hentz is among the 95% of America’s teens who have used at least one social media platform, according to Pew Research Center. With more than a third saying they use it constantly, teen and adolescent overutilization of social media prompted U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to issue an advisory warning of its harmful effects on their wellbeing.

A social media tool meant for positive exchanges may be contributing to the problem.

“It’s definitely the likes, that double-tap affects your mental health,” Hentz said.

How was the Pew study conducted? Pew Research asked 1,316 teens between 13 and 17 across the U.S. about their social media habits. The results are based on a self-administered web survey conducted from April 14 to May 4, 2022. The results: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat were among the most used social media platforms.

95% of teens reported to have used YouTube before. A third of them said they use the platform almost constantly. Usage for other top platforms are: TikTok: 67%

Instagram: 62%

Snapchat: 59%

The weight of virtual feedback

The 15-year-old believes her generation’s dependency on social media has gotten out of hand.

The average teen spends three-and-a-half hours on social media each day, according to the surgeon general’s advisory. But three hours of social media a day is when poor mental health risks, like depression and anxiety symptoms, begin to double.

Virtual affirmations for many teens are more impactful than in-person interactions and a craving for it causes them to spend hours online, Hentz said.

“Someone saying ‘I like your dress’ in person versus swiping up to say it – it might feel better when they swipe up,” she said.

But, in the same way, negative responses are amplified online, too.

Teens consider a lack of feedback to be a sign of disapproval, causing self-doubt and anxiety when a post doesn’t perform well, Hentz said. They are met with questions like, “Why didn’t they like my photo? Do they not like me? Did I look bad?”

Buying social approval

Teens crave virtual feedback to the point of costing them their mental well being — and money for some.

Andrei Perez, 19, used to buy Instagram likes through a third-party app. He wanted the satisfaction of seeing the icons of approval.

“That’s how obsessed I was,” he said. “ I guess it’s more satisfying to see it online, where you’re actually able to see a number.”

The pressures of social media result from its competitive nature, Perez said. He believes teens feel the need to live up to or be better than those they see online and become addicted to achieving visual approval.

But upon realizing that he was competing against people’s glorified portrayals of their lives, he made a conscious decision to disconnect.

“I try to stay away from posting because I know I’m the type of person who would get hung up on how many likes I get or how many comments,” he said.

An opportunity to listen

Perez isn’t the only one who is aware of the overutilization of social media and its impact. In fact, 36% of teens say that they spend too much time on social media, and over half admit that it would be hard to give up, according to the Pew Research Center.

To Ken Jones, a behavioral health administrator at Texas Health Behavioral Health Center, the self awareness from teens helps adults understand where attention is needed. Considering most kids would not volunteer to say they feel addicted to something, he believes it’s a “cry for help.”

“We have an opportunity to listen,” he said.

The teens’ chase for online affirmation is a result of a neurobiological response in which the virtual interactions facilitate instantaneous dopamine surges, Jones said. For a population that is in their formative years, the cycle of trying to satisfy the digital approval crave is harmful to their self perception.

“They’re telling us that they feel like it’s a bit of a trap,” he said. “This is where mental health professionals, our community and parents all have a bit of a duty to step in and help reconnect them to actual relational contexts.”

Jones suggests that intentional efforts, such as parental controls and designated phone boxes, can help create spaces for real-world interactions for younger generations. He hopes boundaries will reintroduce teens to meaningful connections that are only achieved through in-person contact, while reducing the addictive impacts of virtual communication.

“We are more compassionate when we are making eye contact, when we’re face to face,” he said. “Those factors just aren’t as present when there’s a screen between you.”

Disclosure: Texas Health Resources is a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.



Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org.

