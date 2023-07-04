A dispute over subpoenas has delayed a court decision that could pause the expansion of natural gas drilling in Arlington.

Attorneys for environmental advocacy group Liveable Arlington and two residents living near a drill site were in Tarrant County district court July 3 for the first hearing in their lawsuit against the city of Arlington. The suit was filed June 12 after City Council members initially voted to allow natural gas company TEP Barnett to drill two new gas wells at 5720 South Watson Road.

TEP Barnett, the North Texas branch of French energy giant Total Energies, operates 31 drill sites in Arlington. Those suing the city are seeking a temporary injunction, or a court order, that would prevent the city of Arlington from granting the permit that TEP Barnett needs to move forward with drilling as soon as later this year.

Liveable Arlington, along with residents Jade Cook and Gibran Farah Esparza, accuse the city of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act by not posting the entirety of TEP Barnett’s permit application at least 72 hours before the public hearing. Arlington officials are also accused of not following city ordinances during council hearings in May and June.

City attorney Joshua Skinner argued those claims are invalid because Arlington officials are entitled to immunity from lawsuits or liabilities related to the permit application. City staff followed the requirements of the Texas Open Meetings Act when publishing notices of public hearings, Skinner wrote in a June 28 filing.

In addition, Skinner argued that the plaintiffs have filed suit against the wrong government agency. The state of Texas would be the proper party to file suit against because oil and gas regulation is the state’s duty, not the city’s, he wrote.

Attorneys for Liveable Arlington, Cook and Esparza originally attempted to subpoena all city council members along with Richard Gertson, the city’s assistant planning and development services director.

City attorneys moved to squash the subpoenas and place the council members under a protective order, to prevent them from being called to testify. Attorney Chrysta Casteñada, who is representing Liveable Arlington, argued the city did not follow ‘proper protocol’ in squashing the subpoenas, and said that they had been properly served.

Further, Casteñada said, attorneys for Liveable Arlington and residents asked for copies of council members’ emails and other pertinent information by 9 a.m. July 3. Instead, they received a binder of documents shortly before the 1 p.m. hearing began.

Judge Tom Lowe asked lawyers for both sides to convene privately and come to an agreement on the subpoenas and documents. After an approximately 30-minute recess, the lawyers requested rescheduling the hearing while the city’s attorneys gather documents pertaining to the drill site and council members’ communications. From there, Casteñada said, they will determine if calling the council members as witnesses is necessary.

Lowe said he would consult his schedule to find a new hearing date the week of July 24.

This is the second time in three years that Arlington officials have engaged in a legal dispute over how the city permits new gas wells, especially near homes and schools. Liveable Arlington and a daycare operator previously sued the city in late 2021, later dropping the suit after council members denied TEP Barnett’s permit request.

Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

