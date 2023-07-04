Fort Worth ISD trustee Wallace Bridges has paid close attention to literacy rates among the district’s youngest Black students.

He hasn’t seen any improvements since he joined the board in 2022. In fact, new data recently presented to the school board showed Black students in pre-K to third grade are falling behind while all other groups are gaining ground.

Black students are 27 percentage points behind white students and 9 percentage points behind Latino students in reading fluency.

Bridges and other trustees are pushing administrators to dig into why Black students lag behind other groups in reading and to change how the school board is presented with achievement data.

“I’m really concerned when I see a population of students that we are unable to move the needle,” Bridges said at a school board meeting. “We are spending too much money, and we are not reaching that group.”

The school board recently approved a $846.8 million general fund budget, with a $45 million deficit because spending exceeded the amount of revenue the district expects to bring in for the 2023-24 school year.

‘It’s more than the dots and the numbers’

Sara Arispe, associate superintendent for academics and data quality, presented literacy data that showed a concerning pattern for Bridges.

Bridges asked Arispse: What is happening among Black students? Administrators have the same question, she responded.

Bridges hears from residents when he goes out in the community, and they ask him why Fort Worth ISD cannot educate Black students, he said. He worried the reading setbacks could force some students to unsavory groups and away from a successful life.

“To me, it’s more than the dots and the numbers,” Bridges said. “When these kids don’t make it, there is a whole different crop that is pulling them — and it bothers me because that’s my neighbor across the street’s kid or grandkid.”

Next year to see more campus-specific solutions

Fort Worth ISD is rolling out new instructional literacy materials that are based on the science of how children learn to read, Superintendent Angélica Ramsey said.

Fort Worth ISD also is shifting how each campus receives funding and initiatives. Administrators are now tabbing additional dollars to the campuses with the highest need so principals can decide what is best to help their students. Each school has different needs, the superintendent said.

Previously, the district used a one-size-fits-all approach to boost student outcomes, Ramsey said.

“What was happening and what happens in most school districts is we try to find that magic bullet and everyone gets more of the same,” the superintendent said.

Ramsey compared the shift to someone going to the doctor.

“You go to the doctor, they have to diagnose you and provide you a plan based on what your needs are. That’s what we’re doing next year for our students,” Ramsey said.

Changing presentations, meetings

Trustees Roxanne Martinez and Kevin Lynch called on administrators to change how they present student achievement data to the school board. Presentations are taking a look that is too high for anyone to drill down into the data, Martinez and Lynch said.

Martinez was more interested in looking deeper and digging into the layers of data to see what is and isn’t working for students.

Likewise, Lynch wants more campus-level data presented to trustees.

In the new school year, Ramsey plans to hold workshop meetings, which will be open to the public, so the school board can dig deeper, she said.

Martinez emphasized the need for the school board to know more.

“We look at these charts over and over and see very little movement,” Martinez said. “We need to know why.”

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

