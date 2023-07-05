Poly Hardware store owner Robert Robbins expects a new federal rule on light bulbs to impact his customers.

Starting July 31, the regulation bans the sale of light bulbs that do not meet a minimum wattage to help save energy costs over time and reduce domestic carbon emissions, said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. Traditional incandescent bulbs, which tend to be cheaper, will no longer be sold.

Robbins’ store, 3115 Vaughn Blvd., is in a predominantly lower-income neighborhood where residents live on a tight budget. He usually sees his customers reach for incandescent bulbs rather than LED because of the lower cost.

“Most of these residents’ priority is getting through the day,” Robbins said.

The new energy-efficiency rule bans the sale of light bulbs that do not have at least 45 lumen per watt. The mandate is part of President Joe Biden’s energy efficiency actions to advance the nation’s climate goals.

The upfront cost of LED light bulbs can make some customers hesitant to buy them, said electrician Josh Griffith, who works for Clements Electric. However, he expects the new federal rule to help people save on electric bills.

A report released by the EPA’s ENERGY STAR program in 2017 compared a 60-watt incandescent to its LED equivalent of roughly 60 watts. The typical life for the 60-watt bulb is one year while the 9-watt LED has a typical life of 15 to 20 years.

The energy cost for the 60-watt bulb is $7.23 a year while the cost for the 9 watt would be $1.08 a year. “The options American households have today will save them $50-$100 on average per year compared to using traditional incandescent light bulbs, according to the ENERGY STAR report.

“It makes a huge difference, not just on the power grid, but also for the individual,”Griffith said. “It’s more money upfront, but it should pay for itself within 18 months.”

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that switching to LED lighting can save the average household about $225 in annual energy costs.

Morey Lumber and Hardware manager Samuel Pérez has started to remove light bulbs that do not meet the new rule, he said.

“You’re lucky to find incandescent bulbs these days,” he said.

Hardware stores have been removing these soon to be banned light bulbs since January when the Department of Energy started sending warning notices. Distributors have been offering credits to help retailers with this transition.

A half off sale sign hangs over lower wattage light bulbs at Morey Lumber and Hardware store in Fort Worth Texas. (Marcela Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

Emma Checka, 78, was shopping with her daughter at Riverside Hardware on a recent Tuesday.

Checka, who recently moved to East Texas from Fort Worth, usually buys cheaper light bulbs because of her budget, but has started to use LED lights because they last longer. She worries the energy-efficient light bulb rule could mean tighter budgets for older residents.

“With this transition, it’s been a little harder for old people on a small budget to see the advantage of using light bulbs that are more expensive,” Checka said.

The city of Fort Worth provides assistance to low-income residents through their Weatherization Assistance Program. Technicians will perform an assessment to help residents choose which services are the most energy-efficient and cost-effective for their household. The program also offers replacement light bulbs, said Scott Daniels of Neighborhood Services.

Marcela Sanchez is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcela.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.