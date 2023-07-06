Mickey Bradley welcomed a FedEx delivery man into his storefront, Patrick Optical, with open arms. The delivery man carried large boxes and made a beeline to a small corner inside the business to drop them off.

That is a daily occurrence at Bradley’s eyewear business. Bradley’s doors are open to Fairmount, Berkeley, Ryan Place and more residents to act as a P.O. box in response to package thieves.

“It’s just so that packages are safely received and people don’t have to fret about their packages missing,” Bradley said.

People were still finding things were missing, he said. “Their cameras would show that it was delivered, but then they’d see someone take it.”

A dozen or so packages of different sizes line a small corner at Patrick Optical, 2255 8th Ave.

In 2017, Bradley, who was active in his community, heard complaints of packages being stolen in his neighborhood and decided to do something to fix that problem. He shortly after informed people they could have their packages delivered to his business.

Mickey Bradley, the owner of Patrick Optical, takes a call inside his business. Bradley began accepting Fairmount residents’ packages in 2017 after he heard friends and neighbors complain about stolen packages. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

For the past five years, long-time Fairmount residents like chef Chandra Riccetti have had their packages delivered to Bradley frequently. She used to have a house on Lipscomb Street and now resides at The Bastion Restaurant, 2100 Hemphill St.

“Constantly having people coming up on your porch and checking things out was rather disconcerting,” Riccetti said. “Even our mail carrier had said they’d leave out packages to the side or at the gate. All these different things they were trying to do to mitigate theft.”

Riccetti, who has lived in Fairmount for 17 years, said she currently doesn’t have a place to drop off packages, so she uses Bradley’s place. She said she appreciates his generosity and the peace of mind knowing her packages are safe.

Bradley wants his business to be a part of its community not just something benefiting from the residents — this is the business’ way of giving back. He has lived in Fairmount for more than 20 years.

A FedEx delivery driver drops packages off at Patrick Optical, 2255 8th Ave. Patrick Optical receives residents’ packages so that they have a trusted place where packages won’t be stole. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“Mickey started telling friends and neighbors to use his address and it worked out perfectly,” Riccetti said. “He has been a lifesaver.”

As for Bradley, he will continue accepting packages with open arms.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Mickey Bradley, the owner of Patrick Optical, moves packages around at his business. Bradley began accepting Fairmount residents’ packages in 2017 after he heard friends and neighbors complain about stolen packages. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

