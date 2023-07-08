Vivian J. Lincoln dedicated her life to teaching kids in Tarrant County, and on a warm, sunny July day, Fort Worth opened a new library named in her memory.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Vivian J. Lincoln Library at 8829 McCart Ave. on July 8. Five thousand Fort Worth residents voted to name the far southwest library after Lincoln, a longtime educator in the Crowley Independent School District and its first Black principal. Lincoln died in May 2022.

Vivian J. Lincoln. (Photo courtesy of Dignity Memorial)

“Now that’s some voter turnout,” District 6 council member Jared Williams joked to the crowd. “I also believe that speaks to the legacy that she left as a pillar in Crowley ISD. She served day in and day out. She believed in the ABCs, of always believing in children. And she believed in me and she believed in many of you standing here, which is why y’all are here.”

Also in attendance was Melissa Smith, Lincoln’s daughter. Smith teared up as she described the outpouring of support for her mother. The community coming together to recognize Lincoln, she said, was tremendous.

“My mom wrote a quote that hangs in the hallways of Jackie Carden Elementary that says, ‘Excellence begins in the home, is nurtured in our schools, and as demonstrated throughout life,’” Smith said. “That is definitely captured here in a public library where the path to knowledge and excellence knows no limits.”

Melissa Smith, daughter of Vivian J. Lincoln, speaks to residents at the grand opening of the library branch. (Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report)

Many in attendance also had personal connections with Lincoln. Gaynell Jamison traveled with her daughter, Janine Jamison-Miller, from Arkansas to see the grand opening.

Jamison was neighbors with Lincoln when she lived in Monticello, Arkansas, she said. The two taught in local schools and went to the same church. When Lincoln moved to Texas, they kept in touch through the years and exchanged Christmas cards. Jamison was devastated when Lincoln passed away.

“A golden heart stopped beating,” she said.

When the pair saw that a library would be named in Lincoln’s honor, they decided they couldn’t miss the grand opening. They piled into the car and drove to Fort Worth the night before.

The dedication of the library is a testament to what she meant to the community, Jamison said. Jamison-Miller, who also is a librarian, remembers Lincoln as a warm, kind person with a passion for helping children.

“To see a library named after someone I know, is absolutely phenomenal for me as a librarian,” she said. “Every time we come to Texas, we’ve got to come to the library.”

Gaynell Jamison, left, and Janine Jamison-Miller, right, stand in front of book shelves at the new Vivian J. Lincoln Library. They were neighbors with Lincoln in Arkansas. (Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report)

Tiffany Roberson and Karen Trapp, two special education paraprofessionals, said they spent time working with Lincoln in Crowley ISD.

“She made us feel worth it,” Trapp said. “She saw our value, and encouraged us to improve ourselves to better serve the kids.”

Seeing a library dedicated to Lincoln is a “proper honor,” Roberson said. “She was a great lady.”

Others came from the other side of the city to see Fort Worth’s library system expand. Samantha Montgomery, a north Fort Worth resident, said she decided to attend the grand opening because of her love for libraries.

Despite the distance between her home and the library, Montgomery said she’s sure she’ll be back. She pointed to the activities available for kids, including an Idea Lab that lets them create different items with a 3D printer and play with robots.

“It’s great to see kids get involved in STEM early,” she said. “We’ll be coming back, for sure, and bringing our nieces and nephews to town.”

A resident looks at the book selection in the new Vivian J. Lincoln Library. Avocados, part of a scavenger hunt event, are tucked into the shelf. (Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report)

What can you do at the new Vivian J. Lincoln Library? The new library branch offers study rooms, conference rooms and activity rooms, including an Idea Lab.

There is a public green space and trail outside of the building for walking.

There are weekly activities at the library. You can find a full list here.

When city staff were tasked with creating a new library in southwest Fort Worth, they wrestled with a big question: How could the new library become a community gathering space worthy of District 6 residents?

The answers came in waves. The construction of a green space and walking path outside the building; an embedded municipal court office; study rooms; an art installation highlighting Fort Worth memories.

The $9.6 million library project was funded through the 2018 bond package. It’s the second library constructed in Fort Worth over the last three years, after the Reby Cary Youth Library opened in August 2021.

Residents listen to speakers at the grand opening of the Vivian J. Lincoln Library. (Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report)

Chamong Siong is the new branch manager for the Vivian J. Lincoln Library. He described the palpable excitement from the community ahead of its opening.

“As we’ve been here preparing the branch, people were showing up early, even before the grand opening,” he said. “We had to say, ‘Sorry, we’re not open yet!’”

That excitement is contagious, he said. Staff have prepared a myriad of activity options through the winter, including archery classes, storybook character visits and adult computer classes. There’s something for everyone.

“Just come visit us,” he said.

