Boot Ngyuen’s childhood dream was to become a lion dancer. Nearly 18 years later, he placed second in the high pole category for Asia Times Square’s 2023 national lion dance championship in Grand Prairie.

Ngyuen lives in Irving but his religious home is in Fort Worth. He became interested in lion dancing in 2005 by watching people practice lion dance at the Chùa Hương Đạo Buddhist Temple on East Rosedale Street.

The temple’s Hoa Đạo Lion Dance Association was established 25 years ago and was the only religious-affiliated lion dance group in its competition category. The dancers practiced for hundreds of hours.

“We were practicing two, three days a week and then for the last two months we’re practicing every day for about three to four hours a day,” Nguyen said.

Boot Ngyuen and Anthony Hoang performed in their lion named Michelangelo, based on a character from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. (Courtesy photo | Hoa Đạo Lion Dance Association)

Every time Hoa Đạo gets a new lion, the pair that performs in it gets to name it, said Anthony Hoang, Ngyuen’s teammate. For the competition, Hoang was the head and Ngyuen was the tail.

What is lion dance? Lion dance is an Asian tradition dating back thousands of years and tells a story of a lion that has to overcome an obstacle before obtaining a meaningful object such as lettuce or scrolls, according to Penn Lions, a lion dance team from the University of Pennsylvania. The dance requires two people to tell the story by “mimicking lion movements” to the beat of clashing cymbals, gongs and beating drums. Lion dances are usually performed around Lunar New Year to scare evil spirits and bring good luck. It can also be performed at weddings, birthdays and other celebrations. Lion dance can be mistaken for dragon dancing, which requires several people under one dragon costume.

When the dance team received a lime green and bright orange lion costume, Hoang named it Michalagelo, based on a character from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Michelangelo also embodies the friendship between Nguyen and Hoang.

“Every lion has its own personality and soul,” Hoang said. “Michelangelo embodies that goofy, funny personality.”

The morning of the competition, the Hoa Đạo team and Michelangelo had a small ceremony to ask God and the Buddha for blessings and success.

Hoa Đạo competed in a high pole competition, which requires both the art and athleticism of lion dancing. During the team’s 10-minute performance, Hoang would jump into the air and land on Ngyuen’s arms, while Ngyuen would run across poles up to eight feet in the air.

“The nerves didn’t really hit me until I was actually out there. Right when I got the line I just blanked out for a second,” Ngyuen said.

The Story of a Monk and a Lion The origin story of the lion dance varies from person to person. Chinh Truong, leader and coach of the Hoa Đạo Lion Dance Association, said his favorite story of its origins involves a Buddhist monk who conquered and tamed an evil lion. Lions traditionally bring a lot of luck and happiness and is a view shared by the temple, Truong said. “The lion was blessed by a Buddhist monk and transformed from evil into good,” Truong said. Different styles of lion dancing vary between the northern and southern regions of Asia. The two main ones for southern lion dancing are hok san and fut san, according to JHU Yong Han Lion Dance Troupe, a collegiate dance troupe at Johns Hopkins University. The style that Hoa Đạo Lion Dance Association practices is hok san, a more theatrical performance that requires one person to be the head of the lion and the other the tail, according to JHU Yong Han Lion Dance Troupe.

Nguyen and Hoang’s performance is built on five years of trust in dancing with each other.

‘Not every pair can go up there and jump because they don’t have the same trust as me and Boot,” Hoang said. “I have so much trust in him that I would jump and close my eyes and he would land me where I need to be.”

Not only are Hoang and Nguyen relying on each other, but they are also relying on their instrument team to keep a steady pace of clashing cymbals and thumping beats of a drum.

“Typically, there’s one drummer, multiple cymbals and one gong,” said Khan Pham, who has played nearly every part of Hoa Đạo’s lion dance team.

Pham played the drum for the competition. He has his eye on the tail next.

“The guys have to listen to the instrument team to do whatever they need to do. So we’re all in it together,” Truong said.

The grading for the competition ran on a 10-point scale. Teams were scored on things such as storyline for their lion, movements that made the lion look realistic, emotional dancing and performing difficult movements such as jumping or racing up and down the poles.

Before competing, the Hoa Đạo Lion Dance Association prays in their practice room located on the grounds of the Chùa Hương Đạo Buddhist Temple. (Courtesy photo | Hoa Đạo Lion Dance Association)

If a pair of dancers would fall, points would get deducted.

Ngyuen and Hoang said they didn’t fall.

The Hoa Đạo Lion Dance Association received a final score of 8.85, which ranked them second out of the five total dance performances. Hoa Đạo competed against three other lion dance teams in the high pole competition, one of the dance teams had two different appearances.

“I was more proud of myself than when I graduated from college,” Pham said.

