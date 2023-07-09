Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

Who: Alejandra Torres

When: 2022

What: Write Me Proudly offers writing services for people who don’t identify as a writer or don’t have time. The business focuses on small business owners who need written content: website copy, resumes, cover letters, professional bios, email communications, landing pages, letters or any other type of writing.

Website: www.writemeproudly.com

Torres wrote about starting her business. The Fort Worth Report has edited for grammar, length and clarity.

As a lifelong writer, I grew tired of seeing so many worthwhile business ventures and aspiring professionals hit roadblocks simply because of the lack of well-crafted communication. Even though only a small majority of people are writers, everyone has to write. That’s leaving too many visionaries in a bind when it comes to composing an email, giving a speech, coming up with a slogan, drafting a proposal, writing web content, posting on social media – the list goes on.

That’s why I started Write Me Proudly, a full service writing agency dedicated to communicating people’s worth. I take their story, value propositions, branding; I analyze how it all fits together; and I write it in a way that presents them or their business in the spotlight.

We’re professional writers who enjoy the art of writing – use of persuasive tactics to push people to action; and we enjoy the science of writing – use of data, metrics and evidence to add credibility to our claims. We do this work to level the playing field for all aspiring business owners and careerists who would otherwise miss out on the opportunity the power of words can provide.



My husband believed in my dream and in my skill. Together, we made the decision to invest in my business. Amazingly, in the time that I have operated, I have managed to pay us back in full and already make profits.

