Jennifer Cowley experienced a homecoming when she was named the 10th president of the University of Texas in Arlington in late April 2022. Cowley, 48, grew up in Arlington.

Now, after a year at the helm, she has seen plenty of new developments on the campus and is planning for more as the school and the Dallas-Fort Worth area continue to grow.

Earlier this year, Crowley officially opened its School of Social Work and Smart Hospital, and plans have started on a project to redesign the Cooper Street bridges that connect the campus across the busy street.

Students got involved in the process, fielding design teams who imagined the future of the Cooper Street pedestrian bridges.

“I loved that,” said Cowley, who admits she loves city planning and design.

“Growing up, SIMCity was my favorite, it really helped me decide what I wanted to do,” she said.

The winning student designs will be incorporated wherever possible in the project. Construction will begin in a few months, Cowley said.

And there are plenty of other new initiatives for the school that enrolled its largest ever first-time-in-college student class (4,463) in fall of 2022, surpassing the fall 2021 total by nearly 7%.

“When you come into a position like this, many things are already in motion, so I get to celebrate things like opening this brand new, amazing smart hospital and social work building,” she said.

The $76 million, 150,000-square-foot School of Social Work/College of Nursing and Health Innovation (CONHI) Smart Hospital building, houses one of the largest nursing programs in the country and largest social work program in the state.

The building includes medical robots that can simulate heart attacks, strokes, respiratory distress or even childbirth as well as a classroom set up as an apartment suite, where social work and nursing students can practice in-home services, such as hospice care or site visits.

Nursing students can use a virtual reality lab to take mental health and clinical foundations courses and, using VR headsets, practice communication and interviewing skills with patients.

Cowley is just as proud of the chairs in the classrooms that are on wheels allowing students to quickly work together in groups.

“We want to encourage as much collaboration as possible,” she said.

The building creates a health sciences quad on the southeast corner of campus, which also includes the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building; Pickard Hall, which houses CONHI; and the Life Science Building.

All those projects are key to the school maintaining its wide-ranging influence on the area and its economy. The school is estimated to have a $22.7 billion impact on North Texas.

For Cowley, taking the helm at the school is a bit like leading a small city. That suits her just fine.

She graduated with a Ph.D. in urban and regional science, master’s degree in urban planning, and bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas A&M University and master’s degrees in interdisciplinary studies and public administration from the University of North Texas.

Cowley had a career that took her to Amarillo and College Station where she worked in city government before climbing the academic ladder at The Ohio State University in Columbus and the University of North Texas. At Ohio State she served as vice provost for capital planning and regional campuses and was provost and vice president for academic affairs for five years at UNT.

At home, her family, which includes her husband, Jon, who works at TTI Inc., and son, Nathan, share a love of planning and design.

“Instead of art on the walls, we have Legos, we build things,” she said.

Now she has a little more than a year and change under her belt after taking the reins as the first female president of a school with nearly 33,000 undergraduates in her hometown.

It’s a hometown in the center of one of the fastest-growing and most economically prosperous areas in the country.

In May, the school received the largest single philanthropic investment in its history when alumnus Kelcy Warren, executive chairman of pipeline company Energy Transfer LP, donated $12 million to grow the school’s programs in the resource and energy engineering (REE) field. Warren, who graduated in 1978, is also on the school’s board of directors.

“What we wanted to do was really very focused on business and engineering with a particular focus on the emerging energy sectors,” Cowley said.

Part of that grant will be used to launch a Resource and Energy Engineering bachelor’s degree program that UTA officials say will be the first of its kind in the U.S. The degree plan will apply engineering principles to the design, development and operational evaluation of energy generation, storage, conversion and distribution systems.

“This is key for a vast and fast-growing state like Texas,” Cowley said.

Research is key for the university that has been named to the elite group of R-1: Doctoral Universities—Very High Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, a list for the top doctoral research universities in the country.

The school has a total annual research budget of $125 million.

Cowley has also been focusing on strategic planning during the year.

Student success has been a key element of that process, she said.

“We’ve been working on career readiness, for example, we’re working on redesigning our student campus job center so that students are acquiring important skills that will get them ready for that first internship,” she said.

Following graduation, UTA has been looking at how to provide better support and to take care of students who may be at risk.

“We’re asking how can we make sure that we’re providing them the support services they need to succeed,” she said.

The population UTA serves is very diverse with about a third of the students Hispanic, 13% Black and 12% Asian American, according to a U.S. News & World Report study.

“We’re the fifth-most diverse institution in the country,” she said. “You’ll see that reflected on our campus as you walk around. We look like Texas.”

In 2022, the school co-founded the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities to work to increase the number of Hispanic professoriate and Hispanic doctoral students at U.S. research universities.

The school also serves a large veteran population. Nearly 5,000 military-connected students attend UTA, including 2,900 military children or spouses. The school is consistently ranked in the top 10 as one of the best institutions for veterans.

“One of the new programs that we launched this year is a military social work certificate,” Cowley said. “That has been really popular among our social work students that have a military background.”

The school has recently opened its Maverick Food Pantry presented by Kroger to help support students in need.

“It’s a beautiful space,” she said. “It’s very convenient and comfortable for our students to go and it helps make sure that they have access to basic nutrition that they need.”

UTA Facts

Fall 2022 enrollment

27,704 Undergraduate

1,662 Postbaccalaureate

11,624 Graduate

40,990 Total

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

