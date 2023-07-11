In recent years, Fort Worth’s private colleges have publicly shared their diversity initiatives. Texas Christian University has entire offices dedicated to diversifying the student body and making sure students of color feel like they belong.

Texas Wesleyan University also works toward the same goal and had a roundtable discussion with previous president Frederick Slabach and the Black Student Association in March.

In recent years, the Black student population at Texas Wesleyan has increased. The Hispanic population hasn’t seen the same drastic increase, but it’s remained steady.

Texas Christian University hasn’t seen the same levels of growth but hasn’t seen significant drops either.

As universities grapple with the recent Supreme Court ruling declaring race-based admission decisions unconstitutional, private schools are also subject to the decision and will have to find other ways to meet their diversity goals.

Schools and their legal counsel will have to seriously consider the court’s decision and decide on their next steps, Southern Methodist University constitutional law professor Dale Carpenter said.

“Because if they don’t, and even if they come up to the edge of it, they are highly likely to be sued,” Carpenter said.

Assuming schools will want to keep their diversity commitments, it’s time to get creative, he said.

Texas Christian University communications declined allowing anyone to do an interview with the Fort Worth Report but sent a statement saying it’s committed to providing exceptional academics in a welcoming environment.

Additionally, the university will examine the ruling and abide by any impact it could have on operations, according to the statement.

Texas Wesleyan University also did not meet interview requests by deadline.

How can campuses still ensure diversity?

While campuses can’t explicitly consider race in admissions, Carpenter said there are other ways to increase racial diversity. The court did say schools can still try to achieve diversity on campuses, but campuses have to attempt it with a race-neutral policy.

One method is considering socio-economic class in an effort to admit more poor students, he said. Looking at income isn’t the same as race, but it’s a proxy of it.

“Because if you admit students from lower socio-economic backgrounds, you’ll tend to get more students of color, who are distributed in the lower socio economic groups, than you get white students,” Carpenter said. “But you also get different kinds of white students than you would have gotten.”

Admissions departments can also use geographic diversity to increase racial diversity in schools, Carpenter said. Universities can say there are underrepresented parts of the country in their schools and use maps as a proxy for race too.

If campuses use the top 10% rule — admitting all students who apply to the school and graduate in the top 10% of their high school class — then students from predominantly Black or Latino schools will be admitted and diversify the campus, he said.

All those efforts could increase diversity without directly considering race, Carpenter said. It’s possible some applications don’t even have a box to fill in race, depending on what legal counsel advises schools.

But the Supreme Court did leave one way to directly consider the racial background of a student: the essay.

Carpenter said the student application essays can discuss how their race has influenced their life — including overcoming racism — and admissions can consider those essays.

“If you said ‘Well, OK, we’re going to tie those kinds of considerations to things like overcoming adversity, rather than directly racial diversity but overcoming adversity’ that might be a permissible goal,” Carpenter said. “The court directly said that.”

How much of an impact will the ruling have?

In states where affirmative action has been banned, public schools saw a decrease in diversity on campuses, Carpenter said. It’s likely this also will apply to private schools too.

“There will probably be at least an immediate drop, a fairly short-term drop in racial diversity,” he said.

However, a fairly small percentage of schools are directly affected more than others. Just over 200 schools have highly selective admissions, where fewer than 50% are accepted.

There also will be a financial impact on schools, Carpenter said. If schools start accepting more poor students, the university will have to find ways to pick up most of the tuition tab.

“You’re going to have to raise tuition for others or raise money privately or do something in order for them to actually be able to attend,” he said. “Those schools are going to have to pony up to put their money where their principles are.”

Kristen Barton is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org.

