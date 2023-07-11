A proposal for 357 new single-family homes and commercial and multifamily development could be on the way to south Fort Worth near the border with Everman.

The project, from TTP Partnership, will go before the Fort Worth Zoning Commission on Wednesday. Totaling 134 acres, the site is located at 10181 Forest Hill Everman Road and is within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Extraterritorial jurisdiction is an area outside the city limits where cities can regulate some activities, such as zoning, through agreements with the county.

TTP Partnership has requested voluntary annexation into the city, which the Fort Worth City Council will consider at the same time as the zoning case on Aug. 8.

The staff has recommended approval of the project.

Also being heard at the Zoning Commission meeting is a project that would bring an outdoor event venue to an area near Lake Arlington.

The venue, at 3801 and 3825 S. Cravens Road would be on 10 acres and be used as a small event venue. The project’s developers are asking for some changes to allow for more exposure to the lakefront. The staff has recommended approval of the project.

Other developments on the agenda include a mixed-use development in north Fort Worth and a multifamily development in east Fort Worth.

The mixed-use development would see a 15-acre project at 29th Street and North Main Street. That project would include multifamily, retail and commercial development, including a hotel.

The request seeks to rezone the site from medium industrial and heavy industrial to multi-family, commercial and planned development. Ownership and developers of the project are listed as John Ainsworth and Olhham Goodwin Capital LLC. The staff recommends approval of the project.

A 243-unit multifamily development is proposed for east Fort Worth, but the zoning commission staff is recommending denial of the plan because of concerns about how it fits in with surrounding developments, particularly nearby single-family homes.

The project, located at 4909 and 5003 E Lancaster Ave. and 4808 and 4900 Norma St., would include three standalone buildings. The property totals almost 8 acres.

City documents list the developers and/or owners as Maxwell Fisher, Avis Chiasson and Palladium USA International.

The Zoning Commission meeting is at noon on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers. It will also be broadcast on FWTV.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

