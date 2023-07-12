Dr. Diana Cervantes, an epidemiologist at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, recently bought ant-proof cat bowls, which have a lip of water surrounding each divot.

But, in the process of keeping one insect out of her cat’s food, she attracted another.

“Well, I left on a trip for a couple of days, and guess what my husband found?” Cervantes said. “He was looking at mosquito larvae, and it was just the tiniest bit of water.”

Because of climate change and population growth, mosquito breeding grounds are becoming more prevalent throughout North Texas, medical experts say, putting more individuals at risk for West Nile virus than in years past.

The state’s first human case of West Nile virus for this season was confirmed in Dallas County on July 9. Tarrant County reported its first West Nile virus sample in late April.

Cervantes and Laura Luque, a Texas Christian University biology professor, think hundreds of cases could happen this season.

“Yeah, I expect more cases than in the past few years,” Luque said.

Without proper precautions, this year’s potential outbreak could rival that of 2020, when Tarrant County had 44 cases of West Nile virus — nine of which resulted in deaths.

The county had 13 cases in 2021 and two in 2022. But signs point to a season closer to what 2020 looked like, Luque said.

“We’re expecting an over-population of mosquitoes this year, and really all kinds of other insects,” Luque said.

The perfect mosquito breeding environment

Sitting underneath a plush mosquito hanging from her office ceiling, Luque emphasized North Texas’ climate leading up to the summer created the perfect environment for breeding.

North Texas is currently in a climate pattern in which the area sees very mild winters, Luque said. Larvae can survive average temperatures as low as 50 degrees. This past winter, she said, just wasn’t cold enough to kill larvae.

“This is a very significant pattern, because if we don’t kill the larvae over the winter, then we have an overpopulation of mosquitos in the summer,” Luque said.

Cervantes agreed that this year’s climate has created fantastic conditions for mosquito breeding, but noted a different pattern.

“When you start having a season more like this season, where we have the rains, followed by a lot of heat, followed by rains … these little rains leave just enough puddle for mosquitoes to breed,” Cervantes said. “This is where you start seeing these types of cases.”

‘Vector control must be a priority’

Both Luque and Cervantes emphasized taking the right precautions is necessary, on an individual and county level.

In an email statement, Tarrant County Public Health said the department understands this as well.

Different Tarrant County municipalities monitor and trap mosquitoes with traps the public health department provides. The trapped mosquitoes are then brought to the department where the mosquitoes in each trap are sorted and tested for the presence of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria.

The process, the department said, allows the public health officials to know where to apply adulticide, or insecticide that kills adult mosquitoes. Once mosquitoes are tested, the department will use adulticide in the area where disease in the trapped mosquito pools are found.

As West Nile virus doesn’t spread through person-to-person contact, like malaria or the zika virus, treating these pools are key to limiting the spread of the virus, Luque said, calling the process “vector control.”

“As long as we make vector control a priority, we should be OK,” she said.

Tarrant County Public Health also has the Be Mosquito Free campaign, which provides educational material to raise awareness on ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes, in and out of the home.

In June, one case of malaria was reported in Texas. However, by now, residents shouldn’t worry of any spread or outbreak of malaria from this one case, Luque and Cervantes said.

‘Residents should protect themselves’

While the county is taking measures to protect residents, residents should take their own measures to protect themselves, Luque and Cervantes said.

To take a lesson from Cervantes’ story of her ant-proof cat bowls, she encouraged residents to dump any sort of standing water in a yard or close to a door leading outside.

“Any of that standing water, it just helps to keep that mosquito population going, so you really have to be careful about making sure you’re draining anything like that, even the smallest bit of water in your yard,” Cervantes said.

Dumping standing water allows residents to not spray insecticides in their yards, Luque said. If you must use chemicals, she said, spraying insect repellent or fragrances on oneself is a viable option to keep the virus away.

Some of these fragrances are lavender, citronella, clove, peppermint, basil, cedarwood, eucalyptus, peppermint, lemongrass and rosemary.

Cervantes wants residents to know and remember the four D’s of West Nile prevention: dusk and dawn, dress, drain and DEET, an ingredient in insect repellant.

“Those are the things you have to protect yourself,” she said. “We’ve got to be a little more careful this year.”

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report.

