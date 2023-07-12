Reservations are officially open for this year’s DFW Restaurant Week. What began as a prime opportunity to support restaurants in New York City that were experiencing sluggish sales more than 30 years ago is now a profitable strategy that continues to market and promote the food businesses.

Created by Tim Zagat, founder of the revered restaurant guide Zagat Survey, and the late Joe Baum, acclaimed restaurateur, Restaurant Week is not just the perfect opportunity to try a new cuisine or taste a fine-dining restaurant menu that otherwise would have been off of your radar, it’s also a way to support the restaurant industry during a month that has typically been a slow time of year.

Restaurant week The list reveal and reservation day: July 12

Preview Weekend: Aug. 6–8

Official Kick-Off: Aug. 9–15

*Some restaurants will extend DFWRW through Sept. 5 Check out local restaurants to support here: DFW Restaurant Week Reservations

A boost to the economy via a temporary infusion of hungry diners eager to become patrons provides a well-needed financial burst for participating food businesses.

This year’s month-long event begins Aug. 9 and goes through Sept. 5, with both dine-in and takeout options available. Similar to previous years, diners can expect three-course prix fixe dinners ranging from $39 or $49, brunch specials available, or more upscale “signature experiences” for just $99.

Dallas-Fort Worth owes a great deal of gratitude to Jim White for spearheading the successful event in North Texas in 1997. Although White passed away a little over a year ago, his contributions to this annual foodie event will forever be celebrated.

Prior to curating Restaurant Week, White was a radio veteran, and morning news anchor on KRLD-AM (1080) and producer of The Restaurant Show with Jim White. White and his wife Vicki Briley-White traveled the world together, discovering delicious foods and taping The Restaurant Show.

Another benefit of dining at these establishments is the donation to local charitable organizations — 20% from each meal will be given to the Lena Pope nonprofit for Tarrant County diners and the North Texas Food Bank for Dallas restaurants.

“Over the past 26 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised nearly $12 million in donations for its charity partners, including $1 million in 2019 alone. North Texas’ largest culinary event and the nation’s second longest running restaurant week campaign, DFW Restaurant Week” has a preview weekend that begins Aug. 7, according to its website.

Pictured is a Rosewood Ranch New York Wagyu (14 ounce), 17 days dry aged in-house. (Courtesy photo | Don Artemio)

While pre-pandemic participants boasted over 100 selections across DFW, this year Tarrant County is building back strong with an impressive list of 29 eateries with open slots ranging from brunch, lunch and dinner accommodations. Especially helpful is the filter function that allows you to browse by location (city, county, etc..), by cuisine and the like.

There are also features to allow users to filter plant-based, or vegan options. Another filter allows you to search for James Beard honorees – like Fort Worth’s Don Artemio “Best New Restaurant,” which provides an upscale Mexican experience. Don Artemio is a culinary space in which the flavors of the cuisine of Northeast Mexico are recreated with modern interpretations.

Chef Juan Ramón Cárdenas, along with his outstanding culinary team, sources new and local ingredients whenever possible to procure flavors that surprise the palate for each traditional dish but also has quite the reputation of incorporating an array of cutting-edge techniques and impressive presentations.

