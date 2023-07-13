Add vaccines to your back-to-school list.

Starting July 31, Tarrant County Public Health will offer required and recommended vaccines at a low cost throughout the county. Help is available for families with no health coverage or on a low income.

Required vaccinations The Texas Health and Human Services lists several vaccines students are required to have to attend school. Each vaccine is administered at different ages. Here are the the immunizations: Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis

Polio

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella

Hepatitis B

Varicella

Meningococcal

Hepatitis A

Vaccinations for children under 18 will be $8 and $15 for adults 19 and older. Attendees need to bring their vaccination records because they are not always in the state’s system, said Edrea Au, Tarrant County Public Health spokesperson. Families will also be able to get their Covid-19 shots.

“We don’t turn away anyone for the inability to pay. If you cannot pay, still come,” she said.

The centers also accept Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program and will only accept cash payments.

The back-to-school immunization event, which started in 1991, vaccinated 6,800 people in 2021 and 8,100 in 2022.

Fort Worth resident Ruby Martinez plans to take her daughter, Kristel, who will start the first grade in August, for her shots at their family physician’s office.

She vaccinates her two children to prevent them from getting sick and to keep their immunity system strong, she said in Spanish.

Hayden Sloan, a 13-year-old visiting family in Fort Worth, knows the importance of his immunization shots, even though he dreads the pokes.

“I don’t even like needles, but I have to,” said Sloan, who lives in Missouri City. “If I don’t get them, I won’t be able to go to school.”

Schools across the state require students to show proof of vaccination, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

State law allows parents and guardians to opt out from immunization requirements in certain circumstances, such as medical exemptions and religious beliefs.

Back-to-school immunizations Tarrant County Public Health will be hosting vaccination clinics starting July 31. Here’s when and where: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 31-Aug 4 and Aug. 7-11; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, 1411 Maydell St. and Arlington ISD Athletic Center, 1001 E Division St. in Arlington. Closed Aug. 8 and on Sundays.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Tarrant County College’s South Campus, 5301 Campus Drive. Registration required

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St. in Forest Hill.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14-18, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the food court entrance at Ridgmar Mall, 1888 Green Oaks Blvd., and Southwest Public Health Center, 6551 Granbury Road.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 21-25 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug 26 at the food court entrance at Ridgmar Mall, 1888 Green Oaks Blvd., and Watauga Public Health Center, 6601 Watauga Road, Suite 122, in Watauga.

Marcela Sanchez is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcela.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

