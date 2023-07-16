In 2021, a Texas Department of State Health Services study found that about 23% of the state’s Alzheimer’s care recipients are in Tarrant County — the highest among Texas’ 254 counties.

A new drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration could provide crucial benefits for these Tarrant County patients, though the drug does come with risks, experts said.

On July 6, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Leqembi. On the same day, Medicare announced coverage for a portion of the drug’s treatment. The decision paves the way for widespread usage of the medication across the county, which can moderately delay cognitive decline in early-stage patients.

The drug could be valuable in extending Tarrant County Alzheimer’s patients’ mental cognition, said Jenna Perales, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association’s North Central Texas Chapter.

“If there’s a treatment available to give them more time to do the things they want to do and more time with the people that they love, I do think a lot of folks will be interested in taking advantage of that opportunity,” Perales said.

Despite this, the FDA issued a black-box warning, the highest level of urgency for a prescription drug, highlighting Leqembi’s rare but serious risks. They include “life-threatening events” and instances of brain bleeding, some of which have resulted in fatalities.

Leqembi doesn’t have the ability to repair cognitive damage, halt disease progression or reverse its effects, but data from a trial indicates that the drug, given through a biweekly intravenous infusion, may modestly decelerate cognitive decline.

Over a span of 18 months, individuals with mild symptoms experienced a slowdown of about five months in their deterioration, according to the critical trial.

The majority of reported cases of brain swelling and bleeding have been of mild to moderate severity and have been resolved. However, a number of serious cases have also been documented.

Sandra Davis, a geriatric psychiatrist at University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, expects physicians will only prescribe Leqembi after carefully evaluating patients and explaining the potential pros and cons.

“There’s going to be certain procedures that have to take place for them to be enrolled,” she said.

Leqembi will be accessible only to individuals with mild dementia or a pre-Alzheimer’s condition known as mild cognitive impairment, and the FDA advises patients to discontinue the use of Leqembi once they reach the moderate stage of the disease.

Perales pointed out others also at risk, including people taking blood thinners, those with more than four microscopic bleeds in the brain and those who possess a specific Alzheimer’s-related gene mutation.

The trial also showed patients experienced a 27% slower decline over 18 months compared to those who received a placebo.

On the whole, the results indicate that the risk of brain bleeding and swelling associated with Leqembi was notably lower when compared to patients involved in trials of other Alzheimer’s drugs, like Aduhelm.

Perales said that, like any drug or treatment, there will be potential side effects and risks. She said physicians will monitor patients closely.

The high cost may be a deterrent for some Alzheimer’s patients, Davis said.

Medicare has agreed to cover 80% of the $26,500 cost of Leqembi, according to the federal government. Certain patients may struggle to afford the 20% not covered, which could amount to $6,600 per year.

When factoring in expenses like medical visits and mandatory brain scans, the total cost of treatment could reach around $90,000 annually, according to a recent study in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The projected expense of covering Leqembi and essential services for approximately 85,000 patients across the United States would amount to $2 billion per year.

Such expenditures have the potential to result in premium increases for all Medicare beneficiaries, extending beyond those receiving Leqembi, according to the Journal of American Medicine Association study.

Perales and Davis still believe the benefits for those who find themselves losing basic cognitive skills outweigh the potential negative effects.

“The earlier the better,” Davis said. “As soon as you notice you’re having any kind of deterioration in your memory, that’s when you should probably look into Leqembi.”

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report.

