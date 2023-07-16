Coach Patrick Brown, the president of the Southside Hornets Athletic Association, views his program from a village standpoint — every member of the village has a role in the development of the youth.

“Because nobody is getting together, that kid is being treated differently in those four different aspects of life,” he said. “If we present more opportunities in these communities, you’ll change the outcome of the youth. Sometimes parents aren’t educated enough to teach their children, or there’s certain things they didn’t get in their education that they can’t pass down to their children.”

The athletic association tries to provide mentorship to children to help them become successful within their communities, Brown said.

With the athletic association’s UNITY program, or Understanding Needs In Today’s Youth, Brown implements the “Four Cs” — the cop, the clergyman, the counselor and the coach — into the child’s life.

“These kids are prone for something bad to happen to them, but we have to prevent the situation before it happens, not after it happens,” he said. “When a kid goes out of his house, he’s going to deal with one of those people.”

At the end of the day, Brown said, he didn’t want to be the person who took on the all-encompassing work, but saw the need for it.

“I love to coach. I am great at it and I love it, but I find it very difficult to coach when you don’t deal with some of those other issues,” Brown said.

Ed Slider, 32, walks toward the practice field at Fort Worth Bible Fellowship. Slider played sports under Brown 25 years ago. The then 7-year-old Slider played basketball at a gym across the street from his apartments in the Southside of Fort Worth when he ended up getting involved with the Southside Hornets Athletic Association — now he’s back as a coach. The youth sports program gave Slider an opportunity to stay off the streets and receive guidance from coaches, something he wants to give the children in the program today. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children gear up in football equipment for practice on July 11 at Fort Worth Bible Fellowship. “The kids are getting more involved in the streets than they were when I was younger,” Slider said. “I just always wanted to be the type to give back to my kids and community. My main thing was, keep the kids out of trouble. If I can keep them out of trouble, I just feel like I did something productive.” Today, the Hornets have flag football and contact football teams with over 75 children registered. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Slider fixes a child’s football uniform July 11. “The kids brought me back. Now, my son is playing — he’s 11. A couple of years ago, kids were really out there gangbanging at 10, 11, 12 years old, so that’s what keeps me coming back,” Slider said. Brown, the president of the Southside Hornet Athletic Association, played a father-figure role in Slider’s life, he said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)



Silder helps a player put his helmet on. “Only reason I want to be different is because my father never went to my games,” Slider said. “That’s why I really push these kids. And my son loves it. Seeing the kids grow up, too, keeps me coming back.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Slider gives back to his village as a coach and mentor within the Southside Hornet Athletic Association — hoping to have the same kind of impact Brown had on him 25 years ago.

“I took those principles that I learned playing and coaching football and they just became an instinct in my life,” Brown said. “When I’m around the children, I study them. I look at how they move, what they do, the words they say and how they treat their parents, all of it, then I think of how I affect Fort Worth.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.