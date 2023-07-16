“You brought us to game point!” a player calls to Joyce Bishop, extending a hand for a high five. In the next second, another serve goes up, sailing over the net and earning Bishop’s team a point.

At Riverside Community Center in northeast Fort Worth, the steady three-step pattern of bump, set, hit fills the gym every Thursday.

The game quickly gets competitive. As one match finishes, the next one starts. The 50-year-old gym echoes with the sounds of athletes calling their balls, mixed with the shrieking of school-aged kids playing games next door — separated by a plastic curtain.

It’s a familiar scene for Dixie Stapleton who, along with others, created a group for women to play volleyball. Decades later, the same group has continued at the same location — fed by competition and friendship.

The purpose of the group extends beyond athletic competition, though.Their weekly games serve as an essential form of community, the players said. After experiencing a major stroke in 2012, it was her volleyball friends who helped Joyce Bishop recover, she said.

“I have to say thank you,” she said.

Nowadays, about a dozen women, some as old as 80, gather to play a game they call jungle ball — similar to traditional volleyball. The group’s playtime, which is always about two hours long, was recently threatened by a scheduling conflict with Fort Worth’s summer camp. Eventually, the city relented allowing the ladies to play on.

To keep the group going, the older players invite younger members to join. Although the newer members are in their 40s, they’re affectionately referred to as “the babies.”

“As you get older, it gets hard to find a place to play and harder to find people to play with,” Joan Gotcher, who has been playing for 30 years, said.

Bishop is is one of the best servers in the group. At one point, she sank five points in a row, earning her team a solid lead.

Joyce Bishop smiles on the court on June 15 at Riverside Community Center. (Rachel Behrndt | Fort Worth Report)

The team has been meeting, in some form or fashion, for decades, none longer than Stapleton and Jancye Bryant. Stapleton doesn’t play anymore but still shows up faithfully every week to keep score for her friends.

The women flock to the community center from around the metroplex every Thursday to play for two hours in the gym. One comes from DeSoto; another travels from Irving every week.

This year, their weekly two-hour game was put in jeopardy when the community center told the women they would have to cut the game down to just one hour, making room for the kids in the city’s summer program.

Jan Buck worried that some of the players who travel long distances may not be willing to make the trip for just one hour of play time. Soon after the women raised the issue with the city, the community center’s management noticed that summer camp enrollment was lower than expected — the women would be able to play for two hours after all.

“I mean, if there’s a minute left, they’ll start another game,” Buck said.

The city’s community centers are designed to meet the needs of residents of all ages, Eric Lopez, district superintendent over Riverside Community Center, said. In the summers, the city’s camp for younger children gets priority use of all community center facilities.

“Fortunately, we were able to accommodate them,” Lopez said.

Several of the women travel every year to compete in the Huntsman World Senior Games. The games give the women an opportunity to keep flexing their athletic skills well beyond the age typically included in competitive events. This year, four of them will compete.

Despite the fast-paced and focused nature of their weekly game, the women’s familiarity and fondness for each other can be heard when they call a ball or congratulate their teammates on a good point.

“Nice serve, Rhonda!” one teammate cheers.

It’s a dynamic familiar to anyone who has played a team sport and it’s a dynamic that keeps the women coming back to Riverside Community center, year after year, decade after decade.

“Once an athlete, always an athlete,” Buck agreed.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

