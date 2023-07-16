By Ruth B. Assi

I have lived in Riverside all my life. The home I currently live in is the same house I was brought into as a newborn, and it holds significant sentimental value — it’s also where I brought my son home.

The house we live in was built in the 1920s and became a part of my history in the early 1990s. My parents purchased our home through the Fort Worth Housing Finance Corp., and it has remained in our family since. The story of my parents’ connection to this home is a testament to the success of affordable housing. It provided financial stability and upward mobility for my family. I am humbled and proud of this as it greatly influences my personal passions and career choices.

I am aware that Riverside has a rich history, with street names commemorating early settlers and residents, as well as a tumultuous racial past. This neighborhood continues to go through a physical and demographic metamorphosis.

I did not become aware of my neighborhood’s history until I attended college and took a class on community practice, which delved into the concept of neighborhood capacity. It was then that I began to explore the history of where I lived and uncover its resources. I discovered that my residence fell within the boundaries of a neighborhood association, shedding light on the purpose of the street toppers I had previously dismissed as insignificant. This newfound knowledge sparked my interest in city services and the potential for community engagement. While growing up in Riverside, I did not fully grasp the extent of community interconnectedness beyond my immediate family and school peers.

The Riverside I knew as a child consisted of a network of streets where my aunts and uncles resided, each on a separate block. It was the place where my passion for running flourished as I ran laps around Carter Riverside High School with my dad. It was where I learned to drive at Mount Olivet Cemetery and where I eventually met my husband.

Today, it is also the neighborhood where I take leisurely walks with my son along the recently renovated Trinity Trails at Riverside Park. It is where we enjoy late-night dinners at the local Taqueria Andrec’s, savor desserts from Frutería Cano and splurge at Race Street Coffee.

When exploring the stories of Riverside, you’ll often encounter discussions about its economic development potential, the charm of its historic homes, the lush abundance of pecan and oak trees, the active neighborhood associations, the lively Mardi Gras Parade and the dynamic River East district.

However, Riverside goes far beyond what meets the eye. With its historical significance, transitional periods and present-day vibrancy, it holds a special place in my heart. It is home to remarkable individuals (I should know – several are in my family). This neighborhood serves as a constant reminder that our understanding of a place is often surface level and that every neighborhood has its own unique stories and diverse communities waiting to be discovered.

Ruth B. Assi, the regional director at United Way of Tarrant County and a member of the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, shares her narrative of Riverside — a neighborhood that shaped her identity, revealing the hidden stories within the vibrant tapestry of community and home.

