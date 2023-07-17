Fort Worth resident Greta Hall came home with a new fridge after she paid $100 at her church’s auction in March 2023.

She planned on storing food inside to hand out to community members in need. That was until she tuned in to the news.

Fort Worth resident Greta Hall donated a fridge to the Funky Town Fridge project after she saw on the news that it had been stolen. (Courtesy photo | Greta Hall)

Hall donated the refrigerator to Funky Town Fridge after the Stop Six icebox was stolen on July 7. Helping people is in Hall’s DNA and personal hardships don’t deter her from lending a hand when someone needs it.

“That’s just something I’ve always done my whole life,” she said.

Hall was hours away from going into a surgical procedure on her knee when Tabor Farms manager Jhamal Huckaby picked up the fridge on July 11.

Hall has been in and out of hospitals since 2003, when she had open heart surgery. Still, she doesn’t let this stop her from helping her community. The 63-year-old knows what it’s like to be on the brink of losing everything.

“To be honest [my husband and I] were right there at one point,” she said. “And trust me, it was not an easy place to be in to where we were just about to be out on the street due to me having health issues and my husband having to leave his job to take care of me.”

She and her husband, Juan Hall, used to visit East Lancaster with their grandchildren. They fed anyone living on the streets in the neighborhood.

Funky Town Fridge in front of Tabor Farms, 3400 Village Creek Road, in the Stop Six neighborhood before it was stolen on July 7, 2023. (Courtesy photo | Kendra Richardson)

“That’s just what’s in my heart,” she said. “I think that’s my purpose. What God put me here for, as a servant and a helper.”

Funky Town Fridge provides residents with free and healthy food. The project has multiple fridges serving the Poly, Northside and Westside neighborhoods. Founder Kendra Richardson, also a Stop Six resident, just couldn’t believe the theft had happened in her own neighborhood.

“I was hurt,” Richardson said.

Richardson is working on a plan to secure the new fridge before putting it back at the Stop Six location. She said she’s thankful for Hall.

Hall hopes her community will think more about what led to the fridge theft.

“I don’t know what the situation was, or whoever took the refrigerator. They maybe needed food,” Hall said. “I just hope the community will stop and pause and see how we can all help our community to grow and serve the people that are in need.”

Marcela Sanchez is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcela.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

