A subsidiary of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn is laying off 115 employees in Fort Worth, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice.

The layoffs start July 21 and will affect employees at S&B Industries Inc. at 13301 Park Vista Blvd. near the Alliance area in North Fort Worth, according to the notice.

S&B Industries Inc. refurbishes mobile electronics. Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics maker – it makes products for companies such as Apple. The layoffs will affect manufacturing operators, line leads, manufacturing engineers and quality engineers.

Jean Chang, HR director for S&B, said the layoffs are a result of losing customers.



“Some key customers are making the decision to downsize business with S&B,” Chang wrote in the WARN letter.

There have been 1,961 layoffs in Tarrant County reported to the state this year, surpassing 2022 numbers.

The manufacturing sector is seeing slowing growth after a boost of orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. New orders have been on the decline for several months.

Employees may be able to transfer to a different location “depending on business need,” according to the letter.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

