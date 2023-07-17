Following the July shooting that devastated their neighborhood, Como residents got a first look at the future of Horne Street.

City leaders promise the improvements to the neighborhood’s primary corridor will be a catalyst for revitalization for the majority Black neighborhood. Meanwhile, one business owner worries about the impact construction could have on her restaurant.

The Horne Street improvements have been in the works since 2017, but today, memorials to three young people shot in Como July 3 still line Horne Street. Councilmember Jared Williams represents the neighborhood in the city’s District 6. The city has historically neglected the neighborhood, making it vulnerable to violence, he said, a sentiment community leaders echoed following the shooting.

Stephanie Thomas of Drew’s Soul Food Restaurant is worried the road closures will prevent her customers from reaching her.

Improving Horne Street has been a city priority since 2017. In 2019, the city received $8 million in federal funding to upgrade Horne Street stretching from W Vickery Blvd to Camp Bowie Blvd. The two lane road that slices through the majority Black Lake Como neighborhood has no bike lanes, non-ADA compliant sidewalks, poor lighting and faded lane markings.

Based on what she’s heard from project managers so far about this and other construction projects at the intersections of Camp Bowie Boulevard, she is expected to be forced to close for three months. She hopes to hear how the city could complete construction without cutting off traffic to her restaurant.

“I’m sitting here wondering how customers will get to me,” Thomas said. “There’s not enough community engagement with the businesses… they’re the ones that are going to be mostly affected.”

The design produced by Kimley-Horn, the city’s contractor, is about 30% done. The design phase of the project isn’t expected to be completed until Winter 2024, with construction set to begin in Winter 2025. Project construction is expected to be completed late 2027.

In public comments, residents asked for better street lighting saying it’s difficult to see pedestrians at intersections at night. Other comments asked the city to trim bushes and grass that reduce visibility at intersections.

The new designs break the road up into three sections. Ella Burton, president of the Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council, is primarily concerned about safety near the neighborhood’s elementary school, Leadership Academy at Como Elementary.

“The concern is the kids crossing the street as well as the crossing guards,” Burton previously told the Report. “We’ve had crossing guards actually be bumped here.”

Near the elementary school, the city plans to add a new traffic signal, designated left turn lane and added landscaping to make the road more visually appealing. The city will also improve sidewalks and add a bike lane.

To the south, between West Vickery and Humbert Avenue, the city plans to upgrade the existing stoplight and add a crosswalk at the West Vickey intersection. The section will also get improved sidewalks, a bike lane and improved landscaping.

The northern portion of Horne Street from Kilpatrick Avenue to Lovell Avenue will receive similar improvements along with a concrete median and on-street parking from Geddes Avenue to Lovell Avenue.

Thomas’ restaurant sits directly in-between Geddes and Lovell where on-street parking will be added. She said it’s hard to even think about what Horne Street could become.

“It is hard for me to even get to that point where I can imagine life after,” Thomas said. “Because I’m trying to figure out how do me and my employees survive.”

City staff and Kimley-Horn met with residents in August 2022 to get a better understanding of the kind of improvements residents would like to see.

City staff shortened its presentation about the Horne Street improvements at the July 5 meeting to make time for the community to meet and grieve following the shooting.

They are continuing to solicit community input online and plan to hold more public meetings, said Lara Ingram, a spokesperson for Transportation and Public Works.

Intersection improvements at Camp Bowie Boulevard, at Horne Street and Bryant Irvin Road will also improve mobility near Horne Street.

The city plans to hold another public engagement meeting in November to discuss the Horne Street project and the intersection projects.

Until then, project managers continue soliciting feedback from the community. The project is more than an infrastructure project, city staff said. It has the potential to revitalize the Horne Street corridor.

Williams hopes Horne Street improvements revitalize Como’s business community.

“It’s really intended to create a functional streetscape to support the long-term, neighborhood transformation plan,” Williams said. “It’s really complimentary to the work to promote business, economic activity and development activity.”

The improvements shouldn’t come at the expense of existing businesses, she said.

“When you’re in an underprivileged community, you already have a mountain of challenges,” Thomas said.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

