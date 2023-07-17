It’s not every day HistoryMaker Homes announces a new president. And this one is only the second not to be a member of the Mitchell family that has owned and operated the business since its founding in 1949.



Grapevine-based HistoryMaker announced July 13 that company president Lane Wright will retire at the end of 2023 following a 36+-year real estate career. Zac Thompson, president of HistoryMaker Homes’ build-for-rent sister company, ONM Living, will become president of HistoryMaker Homes beginning in 2024.



Over the past 10 years, Wright served HistoryMaker as chief operations officer for four years before becoming president in 2017. Before Wright’s appointment in 201, as the company’s first president outside the Mitchell family, HistoryMaker Homes closed about 800 homes annually and operated primarily in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Under his leadership, the company expanded to include nearly 40 communities adding San Antonio in 2023. It closed over 1,250 homes in 2022.



As incoming president, Thompson, 41, will draw on nearly five years of experience as president of ONM Living. Previously, he was with several other homebuilders, including Pulte Homes. He started in the business right out of college, graduating from TCU in 2004 with a degree in

economics and communications. During his tenure at ONM Living, he was responsible for the company’s strategic direction and operations in the build-to-rent market, growing ONM Living from 200 units in 2020 to a projected 1,400 in 2024.



Thompson’s move from ONM Living to HistoryMaker Homes will take effect at the first of the year. Over the next six months, Wright will pass along his responsibilities to Thompson to ensure a smooth transition.

Business editor Bob Francis spoke with Thompson following the announcement.

Francis: What are some of the larger projects HistoryMaker is working on?

Thompson: We have a large footprint in Tarrant County and we continue to be excited about Tarrant County both going north and south. We also are focused on Preston Road, the 380 corridor, 75, so Anna, Van Alstyne and Sherman. We’ve been really aggressive over the last 24 months looking for land there and then we continue to kind of follow Interstate 30 and Interstate 20 east.

Francis: What about west Fort Worth and west?



Thompson: At Interstate 30 in Chapel Creek, we have an asset there that we’re now in probably the sixth or seventh phase of Palmilla Springs. We’re looking at assets today as far west as Weatherford. But we just haven’t found anything yet that works relative to our strategy.

Francis: What would you say sets HistoryMaker apart from other builders?



Thompson: We were founded in Tarrant County in 1949. And so as I think about strengths, like proven resiliency and commitment to the long term for me is the greatest strength. That’s just a huge strength of ours. That sets us apart.



I think the other strength is, and this ties in to ONM Living a little bit, we’re proud to take calculated risks for the benefit of a customer. And that’s really why ONM Living was founded. HistoryMaker had gone for five, six years of having a big chunk of consumers showing up and just not ready or able yet to buy a home. But they were still a very qualified consumer. They wanted to live in a new home, but prices have increased beyond their affordability. So ONM Living was really founded out of how do we take calculated risks to solve problems for the customer. As I think about our strengths going forward, still having that embedded in our culture is something that I’m really excited about.

Francis: How does a home built today differ from one built when you started in the business, in about 2003?



Thompson: Certainly technology. We find that the technology that goes into houses is changing. It’s changing, frankly, faster than the home builders can keep up with.



In 2004, you weren’t controlling lights and locks. Certainly energy efficiency is another. That is, both in terms of the kind of specifications of the things that we’re putting in the houses but also the way the houses are being built. They now have tighter seals on them, to not let as much air escape.



I think the third thing is builders and their access to data.



I find that builders are doing a much better job in building houses that are a better fit for the consumer. I remember when I first got in, everybody was just building the biggest box that they could possibly build.



You’re finding builders are getting a lot more creative with footprint layouts, square footages and this is something that all of the builders are focused on. How do we build and not lose livability within the house, but reduce the square footage of the houses that we’re building?



So I think builders have gotten a lot sharper with the product they’re putting out there relative to consumers needs.

Francis: What if someone’s going out to buy a house these days? What do you tell them?



Thompson: I would tell them to make the builders compete.

I would encourage homebuyers to really shop the longevity and the commitment of the builder. These builders are taking on long term warranty and liability for the consumer. So I would make sure that they really understand the builders ability to meet those needs post closing.

And, I think every builder is doing this, but certainly today’s interest rate environment is just a really important factor to people’s ability to make a home purchase work. So take a long term view. The reality is that the consumer can come in today and get a really good price on a house because builders have got incentives. Then in two to five years, if interest rates drop, they could refinance that high interest rate into a lower interest rate. That’s assuming interest rates drop. So, certainly have a mindset for interest rates today, but take a long-term view around the ability to refinance and get a lower monthly payment.

Francis: Anything else you’d like to say?

Thompson: I think this is important because people are always expecting changes. And I think, you know, anytime you have a transition like this people are just kind of waiting to see what changes are being made. And I think for me, I’d love to tell you that I’m a lot less focused on change and on what to change, and a lot more focused on how to improve. I think every great organization has a mindset of continuous improvement. And so for me it is really just wanting to be a steward and to foster a culture of continuous improvement of wanting a team to wake up every day and say “I’m better than I was yesterday.” So I’m less focused on the changes and more focused on just trying to push the organization to always be looking to improve.

Fort Worth firm redeveloping former Tuesday Morning distribution center

When Dallas-based retailer Tuesday Morning announced in May it was closing all of its stores, that meant a lot of assets to reposition. One of the largest assets was the company’s 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Farmers Branch.

Fort Worth-based M2G Ventures is tasked with repositioning the distribution center and is investing capital to improve the property, which includes the former Tuesday Morning headquarters. Lee and Associates, in collaboration with Rich Young Company, has the leasing assignment.

The industrial redevelopment project is now called Inbound on Inwood. The 46.7-acre project is centrally located at 14303, 14621, 14601, 14639 Inwood Road and 4400-4404 S. Beltwood Parkway.

“The size of this portfolio offers multi-tenant optionality and serves as one of the largest infill urban industrial plays in recent years,” said Adam Graham, principal at Lee and Associates.



The facilities can be leased and provide a range of possible leases ranging from 7,000 square feet up to 1.1 million square feet.

M2G Ventures, known for its entrepreneurial approach to real estate investments, plans to redevelop Inbound, leveraging the firm’s innovative value-add track record of repositioning Class B properties to Class A standards and maximizing asset value in a location where users truly want to be.

M2G Ventures partnered with Austin-based Pennybacker Capital LLC to acquire the Tuesday Morning property in 2021.

Over the past two years, M2G Ventures acquired and redeveloped more than 2.68 million square feet representing more than $290 million in capitalized value. In April, M2G Ventures sold a three-building, fully leased 445,000 square foot industrial portfolio in the Great Southwest submarket in Grand Prairie after purchasing the then vacant properties a few years earlier.



