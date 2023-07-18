As developers set their sights on Panther Island, the Tarrant Regional Water District is planning to ramp up spending on the Central City flood control project that will make the island a reality.

TRWD, which supplies water and flood control to more than 50 municipalities including Fort Worth and Arlington, presented its proposed 2024 budget to board members July 17. Board members will vote on the budget and tax rate Sept. 19.

Under the proposal, the water district will spend $28.3 million on its own tasks related to the Central City project. In addition, the water district expects to reimburse the city of Fort Worth for $88 million spent on moving water, sewer and other utilities out of the path of a 1.5-mile bypass channel rerouting part of the Trinity River.

That brings the water district’s 2024 Central City budget to $116.4 million, eclipsing the $16.8 million approved last year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is charged with building the actual bypass channel using more than $400 million in federal funds, but the water district and other government agencies are responsible for 35% of overall project costs.

During a July 18 board meeting, water district general manager Dan Buhman said the progress on the ground will prepare the Army Corps to begin construction on the channel late next year or early 2025.

“Central City design is progressing, the corps continues to make good progress there,” Buhman said. “And the city has issued a lot of contracts for utility relocations, which is a great thing because we need to have those done before the corps can finish the channel.”

Sandy Newby, the water district’s chief financial officer, said her agency will issue flood control bonds or short-term debt to finance the utility relocations.

Under the program approved by voters in 2018, the water district can issue up to $250 million in bonds to pay for construction related to “flood control and drainage facilities.” This is the first time the water district will issue any of those bonds, Newby said.

The water district received an AA+ rating for its bonds from Fitch Ratings in 2022, meaning the district has strong credit and its financial outlook is stable. The bond is expected to be repaid with revenues from the Trinity River Vision Tax Increment Financing District, also known as a TIF.

Tax increment financing districts use property taxes within a defined area, known as a reinvestment zone, to pay for structural improvements and enhanced infrastructure. In this case, the Trinity River Vision district will pay off the millions in debt that government agencies have taken on to finance the Central City project.

So far, the financing district has generated little revenue in comparison to project spending. In 2024, the city expects to collect about $7.9 million, just $600,000 more than the previous year.

“It gets backloaded, because TIFs don’t earn enough in the front years, which means you’re paying a little bit more in interest, but that’s how we can make this pay for itself,” Newby said.

Proponents of the financing district expect its revenue to increase over time as more developers are attracted to Panther Island. LanCarte Commercial announced the sale of 26 acres on Panther Island to Austin-based commercial real estate investor Seco Ventures on July 17, the same day as the budget meeting.

LaGrave Field receives more dollars, but future remains unclear

After allocating $20,000 to LaGrave Field in its 2023 budget, the agency plans to spend $195,000 for maintenance and security at the water district-owned property during the next year. The water district allocated fewer dollars to the property last year because staff didn’t expect a previous purchaser to default on its contract responsibilities, Newby said.

The future of LaGrave, a historic former minor league baseball stadium that has gone through cycles of hope and disrepair since its closure in 2014, remains up in the air as the water district awaits recommendations from a consulting firm.

HR&A Advisors has been tasked with providing an updated real estate development strategy for government agencies and other Panther Island project partners to follow. Buhman expects that strategy to be delivered near the end of 2023.

He told board members July 19 that the water district has received a number of proposals from developers interested in revamping LaGrave Field. But the agency is waiting to make a decision until after HR&A Advisors analyzes the pros and cons of keeping LaGrave as an entertainment venue or completely developing the site, Buhman said.

“We’re open to receiving proposals, but we need HR&A’s analysis to put that in context of what the overall vision is,” Buhman said. “We would not bring something to the board to make a decision until we have that full picture. Certainly the board could direct staff differently, but that’s the current path we’re on.”

Aside from the HR&A strategy, the 2024 budget includes $100,000 for a study on how the water district should go about selling the land it owns on Panther Island before, during and after the channel is built. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to finish construction in 2032.

Property tax rate to remain the same; new spending on trash wheel

Most of the water district’s revenue comes from its sale of water to governments across the Tarrant County region. Those dollars go toward maintaining and building infrastructure needed to deliver water from reservoirs to customers.

During the next year, the water district will charge $1.35 for every 1,000 gallons of water used by its customers — about a 4.9% increase from the previous fiscal year. As a result, the water district expects to collect $12.2 million more in revenues. The additional revenue will pay for maintaining pipelines, improving equipment and hiring additional staff, Newby said.

Maintaining water sources and delivering untreated water to its customers is just one aspect of the water district’s budget and mission. The rest, which includes flood control and special projects, are funded through the water district’s tax rate and other revenues, including oil and gas leases.

Pending final valuation numbers from the Tarrant Appraisal District, water district staff proposed maintaining the same tax rate from 2023 to 2024, $0.0269 per $100 of valuation. Still, the agency expects to collect an additional $1.9 million in property taxes in 2024.

With the proposed tax rate, a homeowner with an average home valued at $239,000 would pay $64 in taxes to the water district. The water district’s board will soon set a date for a public hearing on the tax rate, typically held in September.

Funds will head toward several new projects on the Trinity this year, including a kayak launch at Riverside Park and the Ten Mile Trailhead on the west side of Marine Lake.

Another $350,000, from the water district’s environmental stewardship fund, will be directed to funding a “trash wheel” project led by the city of Fort Worth. The city wants to place a solar-powered machine on the Trinity River to remove as much as 50,000 pounds of floating waste per day. Since announcing its plans to build the wheels in 2020, city staff have struggled to collect enough private donations to fund the project.

Lon Burnam, a former state representative and leader of watchdog group Water District Accountability Project, told board members July 17 that he would have liked to see more than $3 million allocated to water conservation efforts.

The board should consider opening its committee meetings to the public to encourage participation in the budget process, Burnam added.

“Here we are, a full-blown budget, a tremendous amount of work gone into producing it and my congratulations to the staff,” Burnam said. “But nowhere has there been any public participation until today. I have a concern about that.”

